Aaron Hedlund, chief economist for the Show-Me Institute, and a former senior adviser to the White House Council on Economic Advisers, will be speaking from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library.
His talk is titled, "From Markets to Main Street, the State of the U.S. Economy."
The event is free.
Hedlund said he will discuss a range of topics that people are wondering about: Are we going into a recession? What's happening with inflation? What's happening with interest rates?
He also will talk about trends that can create opportunities for Missouri.
"More and more people are moving not for job reasons but for quality of life reasons," he said.
Missouri, with its natural amenities, including recreational opportunities, cost of land and diversity of options for living, from rural to urban, need to seize on this.
"Jefferson City needs to capitalize on that," he said, referring to policies that will make the state more attractive, ranging from improving education and lowering taxes to removing barriers to changing jobs and making sure building a home is affordable.
Hedlund is an associate professor at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University, as well as a research fellow at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
From 2020 to 2021, he was the chief domestic economist and senior adviser at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Before joining the CEA, he was also the acting director of Academic Outreach and Senior Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity.
His other public policy experiences include stints at the Heritage Foundation and the International Trade Commission.
His research focuses on finance, real estate, and labor. Some of the topics he has studied extensively include the causes and consequences of housing booms and busts, the forces driving up college tuition and student debt, and the implications of China's economic transformation.
