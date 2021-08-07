LAMAR, Mo. — Ed Emery, of Lamar, the former state representative and state senator who hoped to replace U.S. Rep. Vicki Hartzler in Congress, has died, Gov. Mike Parson announced earlier today.
Emery, 71, was campaigning in Bolivar earlier this week when he collapsed with what was later characterized as a heart problem.
Emery served as a state representative from 2003 to 2010, and first won election to the Missouri Senate in 2012.
He was the first candidate to announce a run for the U.S. House seat that will become open because of Hartzler's decision to run for the U.S. Senate.
