CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Community Center has lived a number of lives since its days as a school gymnasium in the 1950s and 1960s.
Volunteers gathered Saturday to spruce up the 69-year-old building and make sure it continues to serve in its latest life as a space for private parties and community events.
“I love this old building,” said Cindy Myers, president of the Carterville Park Committee. She spent Saturday morning with her husband and daughter working on the building.
“I remember being here with my uncle at night closing up and stuff, and it means a lot to me to see it have life back in it and bring it back for people to use it again,” Myers said. “My uncle Donny — Don Sapp — he ran basketball out of here for many years for the Lions Club. And the cool thing about him was that neither one of my cousins played basketball. He just did it because he was in the Lions Club and he loves it. We would have cheerleaders on teams, and we would have several teams. It would be nice to see kids in here playing basketball.”
City Council member Cris Henkle, an organizer of the event, said volunteers and donors have given material and time to improve the old gym and create a space that can benefit the city and its residents.
First life
Henkle said the center, 209 E. Hall St., was built as a gymnasium for Carterville High School students in 1954, but that life ended when the district merged with Webb City in the late 1960s.
It hosted youth basketball programs and other events while owned by the city until the 1980s, then afterward in private ownership.
The city of Carterville bought it back about five years ago, and it has served as a community center, hosting pasta and chili feeds, holiday events and others.
About two dozen people gathered Saturday to paint, repair water damage on the ceiling, replace windows, and perform other chores.
Davida Turley, a Carterville resident, said she volunteered for the dirtiest job, so she was set to work scraping up decades of old gum deposited on the classic old wooden bleachers, but she was happy to do it.
“I’m really excited to see our community center come back to life just so the community is able to use it, so it’s functional and people are happy to be here,” Turley said. “It’s huge. It’s an old basketball gym. It’s got the original hardwood floors. It’s been a part of our community for a really long time, and it’s a big usable space. It’s great for birthday parties; a lot of kids have their birthday party here. We’ve used if for community events.”
Justin Lawson, of Carterville, called the building “a great old place.”
“And it will be a good thing for Carterville to have as an asset to our town,” Lawson said. “It’s old, and it needs the work. The volunteers, the businesses in the community that are donating product and time and items. It's great.”
Sunlight
Henkle said one big goal for Saturday was to let sunlight back into the old gym. She said the windows have been covered with banners for years and that the window panes themselves are opaque plastic that tends to rattle and shatter when hit with a strong wind.
Workers spent Saturday morning removing the 24 plastic panes from each window and replacing them.
“We’ve uncovered them, and we’re replacing it with acrylic so it won’t break out with the basketballs hitting them,” Henkle said. “Later on, we’ll create some shutters that will close and act as acoustic panels as well as insulation if needed.”
Henkle said her long-term goal is to make the space attractive enough to earn revenue.
“We want it to look good for rentals so we can market it as a rental events center,” Henkle said. “Then the long-term goal is to make it financially stable so it will support itself and all the repairs needed. We want to be conscious of taxpayer dollars. We don’t want this to be a drain on taxpayer dollars, so that was one of the concerns. People said,'You’re putting money into that old building,' but there's been no taxpayer dollars put into this to remodel it. It has been donations and donated work. We want it to be giving back to the city in income.
“The options were, it wasn’t making money and it was either we’re going to sell it or we need to get it financially stable. I love old buildings and love this building. We have a very active Carterville community alumni. I was at a local restaurant and someone stopped us and said, 'Here’s what I did in the gym.' We had a dance. We’ve had archery in here. Our city auditor, Gene Mense, he played basketball here. Everybody’s got a story.”
