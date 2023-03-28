The Joplin School District is resurrecting its Academic All-Stars program, last held in 2013, to recognize students for their performance on annual standardized tests.
The six recognition ceremonies will be held April 3-13. Students in the fourth through eighth grades who earned advanced, proficient or growth scores on Missouri Assessment Program tests in the previous academic year have been invited.
The events are invite-only and will consist of a dessert reception followed by an awards ceremony. Students being recognized at the ceremonies will receive a certificate and a medal, and they can be joined by up to two guests each.
Nearly 1,400 students are expected to be awarded Academic All-Stars recognition this year.
“We are very excited for our students to be recognized for their achievements on the state tests,” said Superintendent Kerry Sachetta in a statement. “These kids work hard to do their best, and that deserves to be celebrated, and not just for proficient or advanced scores. Every student begins at a different starting place on their learning journey. By highlighting their ability to grow their scores from one year to the next, more of our students can be celebrated as Academic All-Stars.”
The presenting sponsor is TAMKO Building Products. Missouri American Water, Mid-Missouri Bank, Mercy and Liberty Utilities are also sponsors.
TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys said, “A good education is vitally important as a foundation for lifetime success and to the formation of the educated citizens we need to sustain our democracy into the future," said David Humphreys, TAMKO chairman and CEO, in a statement. "TAMKO is proud to help honor the academic achievements of these young people. TAMKO has a long history of support for education and honoring hard work, as these directly reflect TAMKO’s core values. We congratulate all these students who have worked diligently to achieve this success.”
MAP assessments are taken annually each spring by students in the third through eighth grades. End-of-course assessments are also taken annually each spring by high school students in algebra, English, biology and government.
High school students whose end-of-course assessment results demonstrate advanced or proficient scores will be recognized at Joplin High School later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.