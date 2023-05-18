John Alejo
• Parents: Benito Gonzalez and Isabel Alejo.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Music.
• Long-range goals: Own a house and have a good job.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Do your work; don't be caught slacking. Sign up for things. Have fun and sleep well.
• Inspiring educator: My math teacher, Mr. Matt Forbes, inspires me because he was incredibly patient. He was kind and explained things in different ways if we did not understand them.
Caitlyn Mosley-Rives
• Parents: Casey and Alicia Rives.
• School: Jasper High School.
• Planned career field: Physical therapy.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals are to open my own physical therapy office and become a successful physical therapist in the state of Washington.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Freshmen should pay attention to their grades from day one. It is easier to maintain a high GPA when you start off strong rather than being a senior trying to do as much bonus work as possible. Take classes in high school that will benefit you in college, such as chemistry or college-level courses. Write down every club or association you are a part of in a notebook starting freshman year; it makes college applications much easier.
• Inspiring educator: Kristen Holliday has been with me throughout my entire high school journey. She not only cares about teaching, but also her students and their personal lives. Mrs. Holliday has been a shoulder to lean on when school becomes too overwhelming, and she has been there to help with my college admissions process. Without Mrs. Holliday, my college algebra class would be the bane of my existence, but she makes it bearable with her witty remarks and helpful tips. She is a once-in-a-lifetime educator I am so grateful to see each and every day.
Brinley Owens
• Parents: Roger Owens and Amber Owens.
• School: Neosho High School.
• Planned career field: Business administration.
• Long-range goals: My long-term goals are to be financially stable, have a job I succeed at and start a family. I also would love to complete and publish a novel.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: My advice to freshmen would be don't be afraid to get out of your comfort zone. Get involved in your school; whatever clubs interest you, try them. Also, invest in your academic future. Learn about the ACT, SAT and scholarships. Research jobs; get involved in your community. These things will not only show your drive, they will make you a better person.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Jennifer Howard was only my fifth grade computer lab teacher, but watching her teach as a tutor for her class has truly inspired me in my older years. She is truly a teacher in every sense of the word: an educator, a mentor and a friend. You can see she truly cares about her students in the way she addresses them with respect. She gives them opportunities to speak and be heard, she encourages them when they lose confidence in themselves and she goes out of her way (often without them realizing) to help them succeed. She is an inspiration not only as a teacher, but as a person.
