Emily Askren
• Parents: Wayne and Teresa Askren.
• School: Seneca High School.
• Planned career field: Education.
• Long-range goals: Attend St. Mary's University and major in education. I will become a high school teacher. After a while, I want to switch to elementary education or become a principal.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: It's very hypocritical of me to say, but give yourself a break. Don't stress yourself out over one A- or B. Also, never let anyone tell you that being smart or a "nerd" is a bad thing. Show that intelligence off. You deserve to feel good over the work you have put in. No matter what, someone sees you and is proud.
• Inspiring educator: I have had so many educators inspire me, but two that I will never forget: my American history teacher and student council adviser, Mrs. Leah Throneberry, and my AP government and advisory teacher, Mrs. Crystal Charles. Mrs. Throneberry has challenged me since freshman year. She gave me a chance to prove myself when no one else would. She not only challenged me as a student, but a person as well. She taught me history, but also about life. Even though she moved, she is still always in my corner helping me, and I'm forever grateful that I had her in my corner throughout my school journey. Where to begin with Mrs. Charles? I never would have imagined meeting you at a Subway would lead to you being the best teacher role model I have ever had. No amount of words can describe what it has meant to me. You inspire me to do what's right, work hard and never give up while also showing me to have fun and not stress over every single detail. She even almost switched my career path, which I didn't know could be done. Thank you to all my teachers. Without you, I wouldn't be here today.
Canaan Moore
• Parents: Michelle and Noah Bryant.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Preaching.
• Long-range goals: Get a master's in divinity, be a U.S. Army National Guard chaplain, get a Ph.D.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Balance is key. Work too hard and you miss important experiences and get burnt out. Too much play and you lose motivation and fall behind. A good balance of work and fun is paramount to academic success.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Jonathon Holz inspires me daily to be better. He has been a civil servant his whole career and was my inspiration to join the National Guard. He is one of those teachers who has fun with you and motivates you to strive for success. Even though he jokes around a lot, I know that I can go to him whenever life is not right and talk. He listens and offers great advice. We have fun, we laugh, sometimes tears are shed when he realizes that his precious seniors are leaving. He is an amazing leader and someone I hope to be a fraction of someday.
John Wheeler
• Parents: Randy and Marla Wheeler.
• School: McAuley Catholic High School.
• Planned career field: Computer science.
• Long-range goals: I'm looking forward to graduating from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in computer science to use for cybersecurity or networking that I love and can make a comfortable income with to be financially stable. I'd also love to go skydiving one day and travel to Japan for a fun vacation.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Developing good study habits is a crucial and very helpful step in being successful. Without those, it will be difficult when harder classes come up and the material is more rigorous. Additionally, it will also be helpful to stop procrastinating. Waiting until the last minute doesn't do anyone any good. If you want to stop, move the due date up in your head so you feel more pressured to get it done earlier, and you'll be more successful and feel better about yourself too because you got it done.
• Inspiring educator: Andrea Chirafisi teaches different science and literature courses for St. Peter's Middle School. She inspires me to have an optimistic outlook, and she is able to make me smile when I'm having a rough day. When I stop by her room in the morning, she is always able to make the best of the day even when it is difficult. Her enthusiasm is always able to offer a word of advice or encouragement when one is needed, and she genuinely cares for her students and has a passion for teaching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.