Mairi Beranek
• Parents: Lauren and Robert Beranek.
• School: Joplin High School.
• Planned career field: Aeronautical engineer in the U.S. Air Force.
• Long-range goals: Serve as an officer in the Air Force after graduating the U.S. Air Force Academy and hopefully earn a spot as a fighter pilot. Once I've fulfilled my active-duty service requirement, I plan to work as an aeronautical engineer, likely still in the military.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don't let all your homework pile up until the end of the semester. Also, prioritize: An assignment due tomorrow is higher priority than something due next week. Additionally, understand the different late-work policies of teachers. Some are more strict than others, so complete the assignments for the more strict late-policy teachers first.
• Inspiring educator: My freshman year, I had IED (Intro to Engineering Design) with Mr. Don Carey. My brother had been in his class two years prior and spoke very highly of him, so I was very excited for his class. Very quickly, it became my favorite class, and not just because I enjoyed the content. Mr. Carey was clearly passionate about engineering, as well as teaching, and that passion was contagious. He added fun elements to every lesson and taught us that if we put our minds to it, we can do anything. The course load was heavy for a freshman class, but certainly manageable. It was just the right amount of work that you weren't overwhelmed, but you would still think back and be proud of your work in that class. Another valuable lesson I learned from this teacher is how to fully learn a concept. He taught you how to do something, had you do it by yourself, and then he'd have you teach someone the concept. This philosophy had a huge impact on the class setting. Not only did you truly learn the concept, but you also learned how to articulate it well and how to work well with others.
Ava Glover
• Parents: Patrick and Melissa Glover.
• School: St. Mary's Colgan Catholic School.
• Planned career field: Psychiatry.
• Long-range goals: I will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in psychology with a pre-med focus, then hopefully attend medical school to become a psychiatrist. I think that I would love to work in a private practice clinic for adults.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Work hard in all of your endeavors, but also make sure that you enjoy what you are doing. It's easy to get burnt out or miss the bigger picture if you are too stressed about achieving your goals. In whatever you do, have some fun.
• Inspiring educator: My high school English teacher, Mrs. Audrey Dickey, has inspired me by demanding the best from me. At times, I have honestly taken her for granted in that I haven't appreciated her dedication to education. I never wanted to, say, write a 10-page research paper or give a formal presentation, but I now realize that I am better off because I did so. Mrs. Dickey has prepared me for college, but also life in general, because she has taught me so many applicable skills. Besides teaching us, she also cares immensely about us. She will check on people if they are having a bad day and truly sees us as people instead of simply students.
Logan Jones
• Parents: Ryan and Kristy Jones.
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Journalism.
• Long-range goals: It is hard to pin down what I want to do with my life. I know that I'm passionate about mental health advocacy and raising awareness to provide collegiate athletes with mental health resources, so I may choose to use my journalism degree in that way. Or I might decide to be a bookstore owner in Colorado. I honestly have no clue what God has in store for my life, so I'm moving in baby steps and doing my best as I go.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Work on building good relationships with your teachers so you can ask them for help when you're having trouble or aware of an upcoming absence.
• Inspiring educator: There have been three very influential educators in my life for whom I will forever be thankful. These educators are Sherri Carter, Jennifer Chase and Janet Johnson. I was assigned to these teachers as my schooling was just beginning, and they set the tone for the rest of my academic career. They constantly pushed me to be my best, sending me to the classrooms of other teachers to do schoolwork at a higher grade level. They taught me what it was to pursue academic success to the highest degree possible, regardless of any obstacles standing in my way. I truly believe that the way they went about educating me in my first years of schooling is what has led to my academic success in high school.
