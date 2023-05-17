Evan Garrison
• Parents: Douglas and Catherine Garrison.
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Aerospace engineering.
• Long-range goals: After graduating with my master's degree in aerospace engineering, I would like to go work for a large space corporation with the hope of working my way through the company over time. I might also get a master's degree in political science so that I can focus on space policy specifically.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: My biggest piece of advice to freshmen for academic success would be to stay committed in everything you do, even when the going gets tough. So many people, when faced with adversity or when their schedule gets busy, just tap out, which can lead to negative consequences. Simply being able to be persistent can lead to great academic success for anyone.
• Inspiring educator: An educator who inspired me was my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Crystal Grove. I am forever grateful for everything she has done for me and taught me. When I was one of her students, I was a mess. I was unmotivated and, quite frankly, a little bit lazy. This was a result of me believing that I would get a good grade regardless of how much I paid attention. I felt I didn't need to try because the work I was presented wasn't fun or challenging to me. Whereas most teachers would just step back at this point and allow me to do what I wanted, Mrs. Grove sought to teach me a greater lesson than I could learn from most any assignment. She found new ways to challenge me and made school fun again. She inspired me to seek work that challenged me and deepened my love for STEM that I still have today. She even introduced me to many of the books and movies that are some of my favorites to this day. The chances of me being where I am today without her are low, and I am truly grateful for her because of that.
Chase Shockley
• Parents: Wendy and Steve Shockley.
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Law.
• Long-range goals: To own my own criminal defense law firm.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Whatever you do, don't overthink it. If you put in time and effort, you'll succeed. Things aren't always easy, but if you put your mind to it, you'll achieve great things.
• Inspiring educator: My debate coach, Mr. Bryan Whyte, has consistently inspired me to not only be a better debater but a better person. Over the four years that I have been in his classes, he has consistently challenged my worldview and strived to make me as successful and open-minded as possible. Without his leadership, I wouldn't be nearly as successful, and I certainly wouldn't have the opportunity to pursue my passion for debate into college.
Ryken Garren
• Parents: Brandice Garren and Travis Garren.
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Environmental law.
• Long-range goals: In the future, I hope to have the opportunity to fight environmental and land use cases defending impacted people on a national level.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Never give up a healthy lifestyle or social life for academic success. It’s more beneficial in the long term to get eight hours of sleep or go over to a friend’s house than to squeeze in those few more hours of studying you may get in return because unhealthy habits will be a detriment to your mental health, which leads to burnout.
• Inspiring educator: I have had many educators in my life, including both of my parents, but second to them, the teacher whom I have had the longest and most impactful relationship with is Ms. Zina Lewis, my Latin teacher. Latin is certainly not a subject for everyone, but Ms. Lewis has encouraged me to continue studying it through my senior year. She has inspired me to have confidence in my decisions and do what I want, not what I perceive that other people want. Through her habit of spontaneously buying century-old translations of centuries-older texts and enough tea and chocolate to stock a bunker, Ms. Lewis has also taught me that it’s all right to indulge yourself, at least in moderation. This has inspired me to lean into some fairly strange hobbies, of which Latin could likely be considered one. Seeing Ms. Lewis in Latin class almost every day for the past six years has had a profound impact on my life and identity. She has inspired me to individualize myself and live without concern for other people’s opinions. Because of her influence, I feel that I am free in control of my life, an attitude which I feel has gotten me far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.