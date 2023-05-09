Eli Jordan
• Parents: Melissa Jordan and Larry Jordan.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: To graduate from college and find a well-paying job that I enjoy.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Make sure to eat and get plenty of sleep every day. Don't put off big projects and homework, and don't be afraid to ask questions when you need help.
• Inspiring educator: An educator who inspired me is my mother, who teaches math at NorthWest Arkansas Community College. She has always pushed me to do my best in school, and she has helped me these past 12 years. She has inspired me to work hard and never give up. I wouldn't be where I am now without her.
MacKenna Kelly
• Parents: Shannon and Sherah Kelly.
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Public relations.
• Long-range goals: I would like to go to the University of Central Missouri and work for an international company in the public relations department.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Try not to procrastinate, and take classes you genuinely like.
• Inspiring educator: As a lover of books, ice cream and history, I find myself having a lot in common with one of my favorite teachers. Mrs. Cindy Dagnan is a hard worker, which is shown through her passion for all of the subjects she teaches and the fact that she is also a published author. Mrs. Dagnan genuinely cares about her co-workers and students and wishes for them to succeed. Those who work and learn with Mrs. Dagnan can only be in awe of her multiple projects and commitment to each of those. In the principles of adulting class I take from her, one of our assignments was to learn about prioritization. She let us see her own personal to-do list, and asked how we would prioritize all of the things she needed to do in the next two days. Not only was this a fantastic assignment that allowed us to practice a real-world skill, but it was also very eye-opening to who Mrs. Dagnan is as a person. The entire class sat there in stunned silence due to the sheer amount of commitments she had made, and her determination to accomplish them all.
Madison Riley
• Parents: Douglas and Amie Riley.
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Dentistry.
• Long-range goals: I plan on attending the University of Missouri to obtain a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. From there, I plan on attending dental school so I can work as a dentist at my own practice someday.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I have two pieces of advice for freshmen. The first is to not tell yourself that you can get your GPA up later on in high school. I know many people who regretted not taking school seriously, and when it came time for senior year, they were overwhelming themselves with difficult classes in an attempt to raise their GPA high enough to graduate with honors. My second piece of advice is to actually attend school. Showing up to school every day makes all the difference when it comes to comprehension of a subject and the overall grade in the class.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Michelle Huskey, my AP English language and composition teacher, was one of the people who pushed and inspired me the most during high school. English has never been my strong suit, and she always pushed my writing and level of interpretation of text to the next level. Through this, I learned how to keep pursuing things I am not instantly an expert at, which is a skill I will need throughout the rest of my life. Mrs. Huskey has aided me in many areas of my life, not just high school English, and I am extremely grateful for her.
