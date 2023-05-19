Truman Oaks
Parents: DJ and James Oaks.
School: Webb City High School.
Planned career field: Law.
Long-range goals: I would like to use my education to help better my community and country as an attorney for a nonprofit litigation or lobbying organization such as the American Civil Liberties Union or others.
Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don't give yourself a hard time, and especially don't worry about the things outside your control. Everyone messes up some stuff their first year of high school for one reason or another. But there's plenty of time to get stuff figured out in the years ahead. Just keep the faith. Whatever happens, happens. Everything will work out in the end.
Inspiring educator: My mom teaches at Dover Hill Elementary School in Joplin. She is very dedicated, always working to help every kid be the best they can. She has always done the same for me as well, and I owe a lot of my success to her. I would be lucky if I could help half as many people as she has, and I hope every day I can be as great of a parent to my future children as she has been to me.
Levi Richards
Parents: Matthew and Katrina Richards.
School: Joplin High School.
Planned career field: Computer science and mathematics.
Long-range goals: I plan on attending Missouri University of Science and Technology for a bachelor's degree in computer science. I also plan to contribute to the pool of online educational content.
Advice to freshmen for academic success: Get good sleep every night. Sleep deprivation will suck the life out of you. Learn how to take proper notes; it's an invaluable skill. Explore your academic interests inside and outside of school. Being interested in a subject makes studying all the more easier.
Inspiring educator: Ever since stumbling upon 3Blue1Brown, Grant Sanderson's educational channel that teaches higher mathematics in a visually engaging way, I've been fascinated with math and the problem-solving process. His ability to draw you in with the proper historical, practical and intellectual motivations and further distill the concepts in an intuitive way completely changed the way I view learning and teaching. I no longer view math as a dull, rote learning subject, but rather as an exciting and beautiful area of science where solving challenging problems can be an elegant art. The American education system needs many improvements, yet Grant is making the right moves to foster engagement and increase the enjoyment of learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.