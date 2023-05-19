Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.