Veronica Ogden
Parents: Justin and Jennifer Ogden.
School: Lamar High School.
Planned career field: Medicine.
Long-range goals: I will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to complete my bachelor's degree. From there, I would like to attend medical school and pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
Advice to freshmen for academic success: Take classes that you're interested in, even if you don't need the specific credit. It will help you decide what you may be interested in pursuing in the future.
Inspiring educator: I made one of the most impactful decisions in my life with the help of one of the most impactful educators in my life. I told Mrs. Becky Payne that I wanted to play the clarinet. For the next seven years, Mrs. Payne taught me how to play notes, feel rhythms and, most importantly, work as part of a team. The band is a family, and Mrs. Payne was always there, playing the role of its loving and supportive mother. She was a constant, following me through my journey through middle and high school, always encouraging me to pursue big opportunities. She has spent many extra hours after school helping me work on solo pieces for competitions and auditions. It is all thanks to her that I will be able to call myself a member of Marching Mizzou when our session begins in the fall. I am so eternally grateful for the things Mrs. Payne taught me, both inside and outside of the bandroom. I will never forget all of her support, and I am excited to carry her influence with me into my college career and my life beyond.
Nathaniel Curtis
Parents: Charles Curtis and Carrie Curtis.
School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
Planned career field: Computer engineering.
Long-range goals: Help design and build a robot.
Advice to freshmen for academic success: School can seem hard, boring or just useless, but if you find a way to enjoy learning, you can do well.
Inspiring educator: My English teacher, Mr. Daniel Tharp, inspired me. I have never really enjoyed writing and dreaded essays when I got them. He has helped me to learn that writing can be fun and does not have to be scary. Instead, I can find some way to make it my own and not just try to write a generic, impersonal essay.
Lauren Ukena
Parents: Jim and Shannon Ukena.
School: College Heights Christian School.
Planned career field: Chemistry.
Long-range goals: I plan on pursuing a job in the medical field with a focus on chemistry (pharmacology, toxicology, medical lab science, etc.).
Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would say setting achievable goals for yourself that will motivate you but not overwhelm you. Finding the balance between doing the best that you can in your academic work while still taking care of yourself and doing things you enjoy is the most important thing you should strive for.
Inspiring educator: An educator who has inspired me is my social studies teacher, Mrs. Candice Anderson, because of how she loves what she teaches and puts in a lot of work to make the subjects she teaches (which aren't the most interesting at times) new and exciting for students. While I myself am not a huge fan of history classes, I have always tried to make sure that I am in one of her classes because learning about something from someone who is truly interested in what they teach makes the whole experience more engaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.