Samantha Sims
• Parents: Jeff Sims and Dr. Lecia Sims.
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Sports psychology.
• Long-range goals: To graduate with a degree in psychology from West Point, then after my years of service in the Army, go back to graduate school. I want to work with professional athletes as a sports psychologist.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Start early. Starting to create good habits and putting value in your grades early will help you when you start to take harder classes and really push yourself. I also think you should put yourself out there. Join clubs, societies, sports teams. Just join something. You don't want to graduate regretting not taking the opportunities to put yourself out there.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Terry Higgins teaches dual-credit psychology and history at CJHS, and I was lucky enough to have had him for both my junior and senior years. He has been one of the most influential teachers I have had. Not only has his class pushed me academically and readied me for a vigorous curriculum in college, but it also helped further my passion for psychology and solidify my goal of becoming a psychologist. He took the topics he had to teach us and presented them to us in a variety of creative ways. We trained hamsters and did taste tests of sodas to understand how we perceive taste differently. His class became one I look forward to going to each day. While he is a great teacher, he is also a great person. He was a big help during my acceptance to West Point with his phenomenal letters of recommendation. He also never fails to ask me questions about whatever sports season I am in and how our season is going. Mr. Higgins is the type of teacher that makes you feel important, and I am proud that I was able to be one of his students.
Michael Day
• Parents: Brett and Chrissy Day.
• School: Neosho High School.
• Planned career field: Business management.
• Long-range goals: Living in a bigger city such as Fayetteville, Arkansas, and working as a salesperson or eventually/possibly CEO of an established company or business.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Just put in some effort. You are going to want to graduate high school. Know your limits, but don't be afraid or nervous if those limits expand, as you should want them (and yourself) to grow. Establish meaningful connections with your teachers and friends because you are down to your last four years of high school.
• Inspiring educator: An educator that I will never forget is undoubtedly Mr. David Watkins. Mr. Watkins taught speech and debate at Neosho for over 30 years. Whenever I came into high school, I knew who he was; he is a "legend," as some might say. Mr. Watkins transformed me from a shy and sometimes unmotivated freshman to the more outgoing and prepared man I am today. He is unforgettable and he taught me an immense amount of things that were useful not just in his class, but in the real world. Without Mr. Watkins, I would be simply unable to speak in front of a group of even three people; now, I feel comfortable speaking to entire rooms full of people. Mr. Watkins enables what it truly means to be more than just a teacher. There is nobody that is more dedicated than him, and I had never seen anyone work so incredibly hard until I would watch him at debate tournaments or even in his classroom before and after school. Mr. Watkins shaped me to be motivated and to strive for high marks in anything I do. He is easily the most inspirational teacher, who is more of a friend, that I have had.
Cody Ediger
• Parents: Joel and Kandice Ediger.
• School: Columbus (Kansas) Unified High School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: I plan to attend Pittsburg State University and major in exploratory studies. There, I'll decide on either pursuing a career as a mechanical engineer or a physics teacher. Whichever career I choose, I plan to get a bachelor's and master's degree.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Get involved. Join clubs and do some sports. Extracurricular activities make high school more fun and help alleviate some of the stress and pressure associated with it. Also make sure to stay organized, work hard and apply yourself. You get out of your education what you put into it.
• Inspiring educator: Throughout my high school career, an educator who has inspired me is Ms. Christine Lovell. I've had the privilege to be a part of the band since sixth grade and a four-year member of student council. She showed me what hard work truly is and to never settle for anything less than your best. She's also understanding of everyone's circumstances and helped me learn how to be flexible when things don't work out or go your way. My high school career wouldn't be the same without her, and I owe a lot of the things that I have done to her. Her example is a large part of why I'm considering teaching as a career, and she showed me what a teacher can really be. Thank you, Ms. Lovell, for inspiring me, challenging me and for everything you have done in my high school career.
