Grants totaling more than $2.3 million have been awarded to area career and technical education programs to promote student success and workforce development, the governor's office and state education department recently announced.
The Missouri Area Career Center Opportunity Grant program provides funding to provide more opportunities for students at career and technical education centers and to modernize infrastructure and equipment. It is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and required area education agencies to provide a 25% match.
Grants were awarded to local education agencies to create high-demand and emerging programs, construct a career center building, renovate an existing career center, update or expand current programs, improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs, or upgrade equipment and instructional technology, Gov. Mike Parson's office said in a news release.
"Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the state of Missouri," Parson said in a statement. "Every day, the necessity for a postsecondary degree, trade or industry-recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs."
Area grant recipients are:
• Franklin Technology Center in Joplin, $400,000.
• Carthage Technical Center, $400,000.
• Crowder College Technical Education Center in Neosho, $400,000.
• Lamar Career and Technical Center, $323,500.
• Nevada Regional Technical Center, $400,000.
• Scott Regional Technology Center in Monett, $400,000.
