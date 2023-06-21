Three area educators were recently awarded grants through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Their projects were among 44 across the state chosen by WGU Missouri, a nonprofit online university, to receive funding. Most grants were awarded last month and announced by WGU on Wednesday.
“This is the fifth consecutive year we have been able to offer grant funding to deserving teachers across the state through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative, and we were so moved by all the nominations we received,” said Jessica Denham, regional director of WGU Missouri, in a statement. “While we aren’t able to support all the projects that were nominated, we are excited to award funding to dozens of teachers who have come up with unique and innovative ways to improve their classrooms in order to promote learning and provide an enriching experience for their students.”
Local awardees are:
• Melinda Gibson, a teacher at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin. She received a $715 grant that will be used to purchase 13 Ramptastic STEM ramps from Kaplan Learning Co. The ramps will be used in her force and motion unit, providing students with hands-on opportunities to explore the concepts of friction and velocity.
• Christy Bloom, a social service caseworker in the Nevada School District. She was awarded a $500 grant that will be used to create a sensory space and calm-down corner for her students. Bloom works with elementary students at three Nevada schools, providing them with sensory breaks and social and behavioral skills lessons. She has been wanting to create a dedicated area where students can regulate their emotions, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve their focus, WGU Missouri officials said.
• Shelley Gearhart, a first grade teacher at Pate Early Childhood Center in Aurora. She received a $225 grant that will be used to purchase a variety of manipulatives to aid students struggling with reading and writing. The manipulatives, or teaching tools such as blocks, puzzles, coins and markers, will help her students better understand how sounds build words and will coincide with the "Science of Reading" curriculum, WGU Missouri officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.