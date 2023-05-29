CARTHAGE, Mo. — In 1980, Lorene Thorn was 30, and had a daughter already in school and a son just entering kindergarten.
She had some free time and decided she wanted to be a school bus driver.
“I’ve always loved kids," Thorn said on the eve of the final day of a 43-year career as a bus driver. "I've always loved driving, and you put that with a little money and it’s kind of nice. And I was home, I would be home with my kids anytime they were home, same days out, so it worked perfect. I went down and asked for a job. I knew they had one because I was working at a shoe factory in Sarcoxie and a lady who had been a school bus driver started working there. So the day she came there, I went down and got her job. They told me, have you ever driven a bus? I said no, but I have driven hay trucks forever since I was about 7 years old.”
Thorn spent two years as a driver in Sarcoxie, eight years as a driver at Avilla and 33 years in Carthage.
Thorn said she left Sarcoxie for Avilla because it was closer to her home.
“I remember the reason I quit Avilla — Carthage paid more,” Thorn said. “So I thought, hey, it’s not that much further to drive."
Thorn said the key to being a bus driver is you have to love kids.
Driving a large bus filled with dozens of kids of various ages can be challenging, she said. A driver has to keep his or her head on a swivel, watching the road and the mirrors, and watching the kids at the same time.
She said most of the children she’s driven have been great. She’s even kept in touch with some of them and remained friends into their adulthood.
“It’s fun to see them now when they have families,” she said. “I’ve had some awfully good kids over the years. Then, of course, you can get some bad ones; there’s all kinds.
“There are some out there, their parents are not worth anything, and these poor little kids are so unhappy, and it’s so sad. I feel so sorry for them. You know if there’s something going on and you could report it, but that’s as far as you could go. You can smile at them when they get on the bus, and that’s worth a lot, and then you know they’re just as friendly as they can be and they’ll make you feel kind of special too. It’s been nice. Most of it.”
Thorn said she’s been driving one of the smaller special needs buses for the past 13 years, but she recently had to drive one of the larger buses to meet a driver at Carthage High School who had her bus for an earlier run. She said you do get used to the bigger buses.
"You’ve just got a wider swing in the tail so you don’t hit anyone,” she said. "And it’s not bad at all; you do get used to it really. A couple of years ago, someone had my bus on a route and they were getting in a little late, so I met them with their bus, a big bus. And my gosh, I hadn’t been in one for five or six years, and you get in that and look back, and it looks like it goes back a half a mile. Just getting out there on the road again, it comes back to you.”
Thorn said it’s tough for school districts across the area to find drivers. At Carthage, she and one other driver are retiring and another is leaving the bus barn for a new position in the district.
She said getting hired by a school district as a bus driver now is different from when she applied.
She said districts train drivers better now, and drivers have to go through testing to prove they know the buses inside and out.
But it can be a great job for someone who likes kids and likes to drive.
“The hours are good. You can run somewhere, go sit with a friend, do something half the day,” she said. “You’ve got a lot of time on your hands. Plus for as many hours as you work a day, it’s good pay. And if you like kids, it’s good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.