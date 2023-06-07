Six more recently graduated high schools seniors from the Joplin area have been named recipients of National Merit Scholarships.
More than 3,000 students will receive scholarships financed by the U.S. college or university they plan to attend, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Wednesday. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Area scholarship winners are:
• Phoenix K. Wade, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, receiving the National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship from the University of Kansas.
• Daniel G. Riachi, of Pittsburg (Kansas) High School, receiving the National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship from the University of Kansas.
• Nathaniel C. Curtis, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, receiving the National Merit Missouri University of Science and Technology Scholarship.
• Ryken D. Garren, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, receiving the National Merit University of Tulsa Scholarship.
• Evan C. Garrison, of Webb City High School, receiving the National Merit Mississippi State University Scholarship.
• Truman J. Oaks, of Webb City High School, receiving the National Merit University of Missouri-Columbia Scholarship.
An additional group of students winning college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships will be announced in July.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2021 when high school juniors took a qualifying test that served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis.
More than 15,000 semifinalists met the requirements to be named finalists and became eligible for a scholarship.
Today’s release is the third announcement of winners in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Recipients of corporate-sponsored awards and National Merit Scholarships were announced earlier this spring.
By the conclusion of this year’s competition, more than 7,140 students will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.
