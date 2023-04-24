Sixteen Joplin-area students were named top winners Saturday at the Missouri History Day statewide contest at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Awards went to:
• First place, junior group documentary: Louisa Curchin and Reid Stanley, Joplin South Middle School, "Ponies, Paperbacks and Persistent Women: The Pack Horse Library Project."
• First place, senior group website: Stella Barratt and Brock Pyle, Neosho High School, "The Truman Doctrine and Marshall Plan: Building Up Western Europe at the Frontier of the Cold War."
• Second place, senior group performance: Harrison Boettler, Txhiajtxivmim Lee, Layla Martin and Edgar Tevalan, Neosho High School, "Titanic: Frontiers of Maritime Safety."
• Third place, junior paper: Paul Streeter, Carl Junction home-school, "Penicillin: A New Frontier in the Treatment of Infection."
• Third place, junior individual exhibit: Skyy McVay, Joplin South Middle School, "America's Glowing Women: The Radium Girls Tragedy."
• Third place, junior individual documentary: Brianna Reiff, Nevada Middle School, "Frontiers of Women's History: Eleanor Lambert's Contribution."
• Third place, junior group website: Hayle Gillen, Colsen Harding and Jordan Mwangi, Joplin South Middle School, "The Stanley Brothers: Frontiers in Automotive History."
• Third place, senior group website: Devan Murali and Prithvi Nagarajan, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, "From Ozone Depletion to International Cooperation: The Montreal Protocol’s Race Against Time."
The state contest consists of top participants from nine regions in Missouri competing in a junior division for grades 6-8 and a senior division for grades 9-12.
Students who finish in the top three for their category receive a medal. Students who finish in the top two are invited to participate in the national competition in College Park, Maryland, in June, with the third-place finishers being named alternates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.