Arvest Bank branches are working to reduce hunger in the Four-State Area with its 13th annual Million Meals campaign, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through May 27.
Austin Parker, a branch sales manager at the Arvest Bank on Central Avenue in Carthage, said his co-workers are specifically raising money and supplies for the Carthage Bright Futures Program.
“That’s just to help children in need of food, specifically targeting food insecurity among children in Carthage,” Parker said. “Especially in the summertime. Kids that rely on the school system ... don’t get that food during the summer, so that’s what that’s targeting.”
The bank said in a written release that the campaign’s goal is to provide at least 1 million meals to 84 selected organizations in the bank’s area of service in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
"The campaign collects monetary donations each spring to help local food banks support an increased need during the summer months when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals provided at their schools," according to the bank's release. "Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of up to five meals for local, hungry families.
Last year, more than 1.9 million meals were raised through monetary donations made directly to the bank’s local food partners. Since the campaign began in 2011, more than 20.6 million meals have been donated through more than $3.7 million collected.
Monetary donations will be collected through May 27 at Arvest branches, drive-thrus or by calling 866-952-9523. Additionally, Arvest customers also can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app. Information about Million Meals and the bank's food partners, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.