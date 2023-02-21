Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with rain showers this evening. Numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Winds decreasing. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers this evening. Numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Winds decreasing. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.