PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several events are planned for the Pittsburg State University campus and community in February as part of the national observance of Black History Month.
• Black History Month displays created by the Black Student Association will be featured through the entire month at Leonard H. Axe Library, 1605 S. Joplin, and in the display case by the Office of Student Diversity in the lower level of the Overman Student Center, 302 E. Cleveland.
• An exhibit will be displayed Monday through Friday, Feb. 6-17, in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts gallery, 1711 S. Homer, featuring photos of and correspondence from world-renowned performer and choral conductor Eva Jessye, who served as artist in residence from 1978 to 1981 at PSU.
A Kansas native, she was the first Black woman to win international distinction as a director of a professional choral group. In 1935, she became the chorus trainer for George Gershwin’s "Porgy and Bess," the first true American opera.
Later, the Eva Jessye Choir toured internationally giving concerts in war-torn Europe, and she walked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 during his civil rights march. Jessye was also a writer, composer, actress and celebrated authority on Afro-American music, speech, literature and art. Her papers and collected materials are kept in the Axe Library Special Collections.
• A "Salute to Eva Jessye" concert will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Center. The one-hour performance will feature vocal soloists and choir, band and theater students.
“The night will be a brief glimpse at her life through some narration of her biography, musical moments that tie into specific events in her life and some video and image projections to help tie everything together — like a short documentary presented live," said Lydia Bechtel, assistant instructional professor of music, in a statement.
• The Black Student Association will host Jazz Poetry Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the U-Club in the Overman Student Center. Those who would like to perform are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/3kzpJlS.
• The seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center. The dress code is formal; attendees are encouraged to bring their own masquerade masks.
The ball, which aims to foster diversity and engaging with one another, will include catering from Sodexo, a DJ, dance floor, speeches and performances. It is sponsored by the Black Student Association, the Office of Student Diversity and the Tilford Group.
Admission is free and open to the public. RSVPs are required at pittstate.campuslabs.com/engage.
