NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Board of Education on Monday gave a new elementary, currently under construction, its new name.
With a 5-0 vote the board selected Rise Elementary as the name for its upcoming STEAM school to be built inside the Haas building downtown.
An acronym for "Reaching and Inspiring through STEAM Education," the name was favored by about two-thirds of survey recipients. A committee of school and community members preferred that option over Springboard Elementary and Pioneer Elementary.
Construction bids have opened for renovating the more than 25,000-square-foot building located a block from Neosho's downtown square. The project has an estimated cost of about $10 million; the building was purchased for $1.15 million last year.
The school will emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math — commonly referred to as STEAM in the education field — through project-based learning classes. It will offer 10 classrooms, a library, art room, music room, makerspace area and commons, as well as smaller labs for English language classes, speech and more.
The school will be open to about 225 elementary students across the entire district. Admission to the school will not be made according to the district’s traditional sending zones, however — admission will be based entirely on interest from students and parents, and availability of positions based on the student’s current elementary school.
In other meeting business, an update was presented on the potential for converting a church building on High Street into a day care center for employees.
The district is under contract with the owner of the building at 1720 S. High St. for $159,000, said Superintendent Jim Cummins. It plans to establish a center that could care for between 30 and 50 children.
The Neosho City Council initially rejected a rezoning of the property in October. Last week, however, the council expanded the time increment for special-use permits, giving governments the opportunity to request a permit for up to 10 years.
The district has resubmitted its proposal; it will be considered during the city's next planning and zoning meeting. The district hopes to receive final approval from the City Council in December.
Renovation estimates have not yet been determined, Cummins said. The district hopes to have the center open for district employees by the fall 2023 semester.
