Eric Powell has been named the Joplin School District's 2022-23 Support Staff of the Year.
Powell has worked for Joplin Schools for 17 years and has been the building engineer at the Joplin Early Childhood Center for six years. The award was announced Wednesday during a surprise assembly.
“Our children think the world of Mr. Eric,” said Mindy St. Clair, director of the early childhood center, in a statement. “They love the opportunity to give him a high five or wave at him. When Mr. Eric walks through the doors of the cafeteria, he is treated like a celebrity, and he often appears as a father figure to some of our students who don’t have access to that positive male role model in their lives. We’re so thankful for his influence on our little ones.”
Powell was nominated by early childhood staff and administrators, who said he is willing to help any teacher, student or parent.
“Eric Powell is a genuinely kind person who cares about the students and staff at Joplin Early Childhood Center,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “Everyone at JEC depends on him every day. He does an excellent job performing his duties, keeping the school clean and in order, but he goes above that by being very professional and welcoming to everyone who comes in contact with JEC.”
Powell will be recognized by the Joplin Schools Foundation at an upcoming board of education meeting.
