CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education is considering whether to go to voters a second time in the April 2023 election to seek a bond issue to build a performing arts center on the high school campus.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the proposed ballot language would keep the same debt service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and extend it for 20 years after the election through 2043, this time giving the district the capacity to borrow up to $26 million.
Baker said the board will discuss the performing arts center bond issue again at its next meeting Jan. 16 at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
He said the district’s bonding consultant will be on hand to give more details on the district’s bonding capacity and the impact of a bond issue’s passage.
The board has until Jan. 24 to approve the bond issue to get it on the April ballot.
A bond issue for the same project received more "yes" votes than "no" votes in the August 2022 election, but it fell short of the 57.1% supermajority needed to take on debt via a bond issue.
That bond issue would have authorized the district to borrow up to $18 million by extending the levy through 2042, but Baker said the district’s state-regulated bonding capacity has changed.
“Last year, we had $18 million available, without increasing the tax rate, for construction projects,” Baker said. “Due to our assessed valuation increasing and the board paying off part of the previous bonds during 2022, that allowed our bonding capacity to increase to $26 million.”
Baker said costs for the project have also increased due in part to inflation.
He said the district found out in recent weeks that Carthage’s city building code would require it to build a tornado safe room in the building to 1,250-seat capacity of the performing arts center.
Carthage Public Works Director Zeb Carney confirmed that an updated International Codes Council building code was adopted by the city in June 2021.
Baker said the district has a policy of building safe rooms in new schools but not in buildings meant for other purposes, so no safe room was included in the previous design of the performing arts center.
“Anytime we’re building a new school, we will have a tornado safe room involved in the project,” Baker said. “However, other previous construction projects did not have to have tornado safe rooms. This was a surprise to us; however, it is ultimately a great thing for our students and staff. The city adopted this new code since the last time we built a building.”
Baker said the district is considering alternatives to integrate the safe room in the center.
“We’re trying to think of anything that could save us money without substantially changing the entire project,” Baker said. “An idea might be to make the auditorium part of the PAC tornado safe room. To do that, we will probably have to eliminate the balcony to lower the height of the shelter and maybe make it deeper and a little bit wider. We’re looking at all options.”
Baker said the performing arts center is by far the largest construction project on the district’s plate at this time, but two other projects are also being discussed.
He said the district needs to add four classrooms to its Early Childhood Center, a project estimated to cost $1.2 million.
A new baseball field on the high school campus has been discussed to replace the Carl Lewton Stadium at Municipal Park, a project with an estimated cost of $4 million at this time.
“I explained again that we cannot afford all three projects,” Baker said. “I told the board on Monday our priority should be to remain focused on the PAC. We’ve discussed it with the community for years. That was the most important project in the last couple of years that was discussed. The focal point must remain on the performing arts center.”
The board on Monday also approved two new lists of naming rights opportunities for people interested in donating to the Early Childhood Center and the baseball field.
“I needed the board to approve these so we could actually go out and start promoting the projects,” Baker said. “Last month, we approved the (performing arts center) naming rights, but in order to really promote the baseball field and early childhood projects, people need to know various naming right options if their goal is to have naming rights as part of the donation. Unfortunately, the Early Childhood Center has very few opportunities for naming rights when you’re only adding classrooms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.