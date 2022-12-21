Background

Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker has said the performing arts center was a priority identified at public meetings in 2010 as part of the Carthage 2020 long-range plan, then in 2019 as part of the Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan.

The Carthage School District's 83-cent debt service levy is set to expire in 2040. A "yes" vote on a bond issue being discussed would extend that levy to 2043.

The district’s overall property tax rate is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation — a $3.15 operating levy and the 83-cent debt service levy. In 2025, the operating levy will drop to $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation when the 40-cent levy approved by voters in 2015 to build the David Haffner Stadium complex expires. The total levy then would drop to $3.58 per $100 of assessed valuation.