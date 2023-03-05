CARTHAGE, Mo. — A structural assessment terming Carthage’s Carl Lewton Stadium "unfit and unsafe" is among the items on the agenda for Tuesday night’s special meeting of the Carthage City Council's public services committee.
The committee of four City Council members to oversee Carthage’s parks and public buildings will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall on the east side of the square.
The agenda, posted on the city’s website carthage.gov, includes a letter from Jason Eckhart, the city’s contract engineer with Zanevan Engineering, that details his structural assessment of the stadium. The scrutiny was requested by the city after he found that stands were "unfit and unsafe for occupancy” in a general walk-through on Feb. 6.
Eckhart’s earlier assessment found black mold, electrical problems and other issues that led the city to close the stadium and forced the Carthage High School baseball Tigers to move all of their home games to Joplin for 2023. The team is allowed to use the stadium field for practice.
Structural conclusion
In her email to council members accompanying Eckhart’s newest letter, parks Director Abi Almandinger reminded council members of the stakes of the discussion at this and future meetings.
“As you know, Zanevan Engineering has been in the process of establishing whether or not Carl Lewton Stadium is structurally sound,” Almandinger wrote. “Whatever decisions are made regarding the stadium, we need to remember the Rock is an important historical component of our city. It is our sincere hope that we continue to honor the historical value of this icon of our community as we move forward.”
Eckhart’s conclusions do not seem to support restoring the stadium in its current configuration, stating that “rehabilitation and retrofitting of this structure would be an unfeasible solution due to the scope of removal work that would need to be completed and the costs associated with constructing the modifications.”
“The removal of any concrete may expose additional issues and potentially worsen the existing cracks and further reduce the structural integrity of the remaining concrete,” Eckhart wrote in the final paragraph of the letter. “Reconstructing the ramps and stairs to meet current accessibility requirements would be a challenge due to the geometric and space constraints that are set in the existing concrete. Making a major investment to the structure, which has deteriorated to such a poor present condition, would not be recommended due to the magnitude of issues that would need to be addressed and the costs associated with mitigating them.”
Why so bad?
In his structural report, Eckhart said the stadium was built in the 1930s using local field rock and concrete composed of cement and mine waste.
He said he can’t tell if there is any steel reinforcing in the concrete without completing “destructive testing of the structure,” but constant exposure to the weather for almost 90 years has caused serious damage.
“The stadium seating has no roof or shelter so the concrete is fully exposed to the elements, including rainwater, sun, the freeze/thaw cycles, which have created cracking throughout the structure over its lifetime,” the letter says. “The condition of the original concrete seating area is deteriorated and generally poor with delamination of the surface present in all areas. The steps leading up to the bleachers were modified at a time following the original construction and are uneven and deteriorated.”
Compromised integrity
The letter says the four levels of seating in the stadium are supported by a 7-inch-thick concrete slab that is about 12 feet wide “with unknown concrete strength or reinforcement qualities.
In the letter Eckhart details cracks and water seepage in areas under the stadium several days after a rainfall that have left behind “limestone deposits suspended from the ceiling.”
“Water was noted dripping from the ceiling on the day of the inspection, as well as water on the floor, several days following the most recent rainfall event, indicating that the structure remains saturated for extended periods,” Eckhart wrote in his letter. “This not only adds to the weight that is supported by the slab but also indicates voids that may be present in the bleachers above the slab where fine particles have eroded out over time.
“This may also indicate that hidden cracks exist within the structure where water has expanded and contracted during freeze and thaw cycles over time reducing the structural capacity of the concrete.”
Eckhart said people sitting, standing, jumping and cheering in the stands could add to the load carried by the compromised concrete.
“The saturated concrete and rock material weight, in addition to the live load of spectators in the stands is supported by the cracked, 12-foot span concrete slab of compromised structural integrity,” the letter said. “The stadium has many ADA accessibility issues that are formed into the concrete structure.”
Other business
The stadium survey is the third of three items on the committee’s agenda.
Committee members will also discuss a proposal to hold the third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Central Park.
They will also discuss change orders for the playground construction projects at Municipal and Carter parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.