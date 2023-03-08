CARTHAGE, Mo. — The report from the city’s engineer on the structural condition of the concrete and stone stands at Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage was bad, but a City Council committee is not giving up entirely on the baseball field.
The Public Services Committee voted Tuesday to recommend tearing out the concrete bleachers, locker rooms and storage rooms under those bleachers, but also try to stabilize and save the stone facade that gave the stadium its original name, Rock Stadium.
The vote was 3-0 with one member absent after a strained and emotional discussion by the committee.
“Obviously we’ve had time to read it," said committee Chairwoman Ceri Otero about the letter from Jason Eckhart, with Zanevan Engineering, detailing the problems with the concrete in the structure. "It doesn’t make it any better.
“I like the idea of purposefully working through demolition with an eye toward keeping it as a field."
Eckhart’s report, which was sent to council members last week, detailed damage caused by almost 90 years of direct exposure to the weather.
“The stadium seating has no roof or shelter so the concrete is fully exposed to the elements, including rainwater, sun, the freeze/thaw cycles, which have created cracking throughout the structure over its lifetime,” Eckhart said in his letter. “The condition of the original concrete seating area is deteriorated and generally poor with delamination of the surface present in all areas. The steps leading up to the bleachers were modified at a time following the original construction and are uneven and deteriorated.”
Eckhart’s assessment was that “rehabilitation and retrofitting of this structure would be an unfeasible solution due to the scope of removal work that would need to be completed and the costs associated with constructing the modifications.”
“That assessment is that the stadium is not at all salvageable, and it outlines here all of the reasons why,” parks Director Abi Almandinger told the committee Tuesday. “The bleachers have to come out; we have to take out that concrete structure. I believe most internal city folks believe we can save the wall when we try to take that down. If we’re very careful, I believe (the facade) can be reinforced so when the part that has to come out comes out, then the wall could be saved. But there’s no guarantee that would happen.”
City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the city would have to put the project out for bid, but one contractor who has frequently worked with the city on construction projects gave him an estimate of about $80,000 to remove the concrete bleachers.
Committee member Ed Hardesty, who has worked in construction, said he believes the city could tear out the concrete seating area, stabilize the stone facade and install some kind of seating in the stadium to make it usable by the Carthage High School baseball team in time for next year’s baseball season.
The Carthage Tigers baseball team will be playing home games during its 2023 season at Joe Becker Stadium and Wendell Redden Field in Joplin because the city had to close Carl Lewton Stadium after the initial engineer’s inspection in early February.
The city is allowing the team to practice at Carl Lewton Stadium and use the structures the school district has built there over the past 10 years.
“So the field can still be viable and still be looked on as being viable and being used,” Hardesty said. “The back wall needs some cap work and some stone work. That would come up in the future. My idea is remove the concrete, as much as we can preserve that stone wall. You could brace it from inside and from outside, possibly. Get rid of the concrete, fill in the holes, smooth the area over. Now you haven’t got the problem of ADA access with entrance ramps.
“Moving forward in the future, we could see what we can do about some permanent aluminum bleachers that are not hampered by the weather in any way. You could even build some locker structures.”
Hardesty said even if a contractor works to reinforce the stone facade, anything could happen during demolition of the stands and that there was a risk of the facade collapsing.
“The historical aspect of it is not only the appearance and the rock wall, but it’s who’s played on the field and the history that field has seen,” Hardesty said.
