Stadium history

Originally known as Rock Stadium because of the fieldstone used in its construction, Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage's Municipal Park was built as an outdoor amphitheater as a Depression-era Works Progress Administration project in 1937 and 1938.

The structure was converted to a baseball park in 1942 and hosted professional baseball teams from the Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, or KOM, league for seven seasons after World War II.

Baseball greats Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial played there in their youth.