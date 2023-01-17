CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a tie vote, with one member absent Monday night, the Carthage Board of Education voted down a resolution that would have put a bond issue on the April ballot to build a new performing arts center and help build a new baseball field on the Carthage High School campus, but a new vote at a special meeting Wednesday will likely change that outcome.
Monday's vote was 3-3 with board members Niki Cloud, Jeff Jones and Ryan Collier voting "yes" and board members Bill Lasley, Karen Wilkinson and Nathan Terry voting "no." Board member Patrick Scott was absent.
Board member Nathan Terry, who voted "yes" in January and in May of last year to put the bond issue on the ballot, changed his vote to "no" this time, saying it was too soon after voters rejected the issue.
“I’m concerned about putting it right back on the ballot,” Terry said. “I know some things are different that makes it a little bit better, but what happens if it gets voted down again? We’re talking the public wanting it and supporting it, but we shouldn’t forget it was voted down on the ballot.”
But late Tuesday, the board announced a special meeting had been called for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Technical Center. The only item on the agenda is the measure placing the performing arts center on the April ballot.
Scott told the Globe by phone Tuesday that he was shocked to hear that the vote turned out to be a tie Monday and plans to attend Wednesday’s special meeting.
“I’m a supporter of the PAC, and I think it needs to go to the voters, and see what happens,” Scott said. “Everyone knows where I stand and where I’ve voted the whole time.”
The deadline to place an item on the April ballot is Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Performing arts center
The resolution that was rejected with the tie vote would have sought to extend the district’s 83-cent debt service property tax from its current expiration date of 2040 to 2043 and raised $26 million for a new performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.
The bond issue proposal also calls for building a new baseball field on the high school campus, but Superintendent Mark Baker made it clear that the priority would be the performing arts center, with any money left over after completion of that going to the baseball field.
Baker gave estimated costs of $25.5 million for the performing arts center and $4 million for the baseball field.
He said the cost for the performing arts center increased because of design changes required to meet a 2-year-old Carthage city code requiring a tornado shelter for all occupants of a newly built school building.
A bond issue seeking to borrow $18 million to build the performing arts center by extending the tax levy for two years had failed in the August 2022 election, falling short of the required 57.1% approval under state law.
“Last year in August when our election failed, obviously it was very disappointing, but ultimately because of that failure we received a blessing," Baker said.
A new building code in Carthage, which previously was overlooked, the district would be required to build a storm shelter as part of any new construction project, he said, meaning that the high school would have to have a shelter as part of the center proposal.
He said the required tornado shelter would be built into the band and choir classrooms at the north side of the back of the building instead of being built into the auditorium.
Financing
Also at the meeting was Brent Blevins, managing director at Stifel Public Finance, the company that works with the district on bond issues.
Blevins told the board the current 83-cent debt service levy is about middle of the road for most school districts around Southwest Missouri and is adequate to pay off the bonds and allow the district to regain bonding capacity quickly by paying off debt and assuming a modest increase in the district’s assessed valuation.
He said the district is limited in how much debt it can issue by state law, which sets out a formula that includes the assessed value of property in the district, the district’s debt load and the debt service levy.
By his calculations, if voters were to approve a $26 million bond issue this year, the district would use all but about $1.2 million of its capacity to borrow money next year.
But by continuing to make payments and assuming a 2% growth annually in the value of taxed property in the district, that capacity to borrow would be back up to $25 million by 2029.
