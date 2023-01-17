A year ago

The Carthage Board of Education originally voted 5-2 in January 2022 to put the $18 million performing arts center bond issue on the April 2022 ballot, but a paperwork mistake by Carthage administrators prevented the issue from being placed on that ballot.

The board had to vote again in May to put the issue on the August 2022 primary ballot, and the vote again was 5-2. Board members Niki Cloud, Ryan Collier, Jeff Jones, Patrick Scott and Nathan Terry voted "yes" both times while members Bill Lasley and Karen Wilkinson voted "no." The measure failed in the August election because while it didn’t receive the required four-sevenths, or 57.1%, supermajority. The vote was 2,474, or 52.5% saying yes, and 2,238, or 47.5% saying no.