CARTHAGE, Mo. — More than 100 people came out Monday night to the school district’s auditorium to hear about the proposed $26 million school bond issue question that will be on the April 4 ballot for a second time after not receiving the 57.1% majority needed for passage.
Some were in favor of the proposal, and some were not.
The meeting agenda included three topics:
• What has changed regarding the bond issue, the amount of money the district is seeking to borrow and how the plans for the performing arts center and baseball field have changed from the $18 million issue that was on the ballot in August 2022.
• Discussion of how the bonding process works — the state law and calculations the district used to decide to ask for $26 million in bonds and how the district’s 83-cent debt service property levy will pay them off by extending it for three years through 2043.
• How the district will be able to afford the new building and baseball field and their costs once built.
Regarding the first agenda subject, those in attendance heard new information from Superintendent Mark Baker that, according to architects and people who estimate building costs, the $26 million from the bond issue along with about $780,000 that has been pledged and donated to the district for the performing arts center and a new baseball field would be enough to build the center and some kind of baseball field to replace Carl Lewton Stadium.
The district already has a $750,000 pledge from the family of Pat and Carolyn Phelps and another $5,000 in donations for the performing arts center, and about $25,000 in donations for the baseball stadium.
At the school board meeting Feb. 20, Baker had said the $26 million would not be enough to build both the center and the baseball field without other donations, but he said that changed in the interim with new information provided by the district’s architect.
“Our architects and engineers and estimators believe the new price tag for the performing arts center has gone from $25.5 million down to closer to $24.5 million because of the switch of putting the tornado shelter in the classrooms wing instead of the auditorium envelope,” Baker said. “The structure, the height, where you have to put the air conditioners, all of that will save at least a million dollars, according to their estimates. We got those today. We discussed it at the last two board meetings, and we didn’t think we had enough.
“So now, you have at least $26,780,000 for both projects. We firmly believe more donations will come in.”
For and against
Baker took comments from people opposed to and in favor of the bond issue.
Carthage High School senior Emily Shellenbarger said the show choir and theater programs have helped her develop soft skills that she likely wouldn’t have learned anywhere else and will help her as she graduates and moves on in life.
Shellenbarger’s sister, junior Emma Seedorf, said choir has brought her out of a deep shell and helped her overcome her fear of talking to people and making friends.
Daniel and Melodie Seedorf, the girls’ parents, said they are absolutely willing to continue to pay a property tax levy in the years 2041, 2042 and 2043 to build a performing arts center their children won’t even use.
“You have to look at years past,” Melodie Seedorf said. “Somebody paid those taxes for my kids to have what they have now. It’s my turn to pay it forward. My kids aren’t going to benefit from this. We’re going to come back and help and be involved with the program. Maybe my grandkids will be in it, maybe not. But yes, it’s an investment.”
People opposed questioned the need for the facilities, why the current baseball field at Municipal Park was not maintained, whether Carthage residents could afford the three-year extension of the tax levy and why Baker was changing his message from the last board meeting that the bond issue would not cover the costs of both the PAC and the baseball field.
“I read several times that the American public are $500 away from being out on the street,” said one resident whose name was unavailable. “Carthage is not the town it was 30 years ago. It’s a town of factory workers, it’s a town of retired people, it’s a town of the working poor. Your board members need to get off of Grand Avenue and Garrison and drive around the town, and you will find out this is an extremely poor town.”
Some people questioned the timing of the city’s decision to close Carl Lewton Stadium in February just before the election.
Supporters also talked about the wasted time students face having to travel from the high school to the auditorium on Main Street to practice for plays and concerts, and the costs the show choir programs faced putting on their recent Soundfest competition, which featured dozens of other schools coming to Carthage for a daylong event, in the Carthage High School gymnasium. They also talked about the need for the district to have its own baseball field instead of relying on the city to maintain one for the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.