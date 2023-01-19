Background

If the performing arts bond issue is passed by a 57.1% majority of voters in the April 4 election, the measure will extend the district’s current 83-cent debt service, which is set to expire in 2040, to 2043.

A similar proposal was defeated in August 2022 when 52% of voters said "yes," short of that four-sevenths majority needed.

A bond issue passed in 2020 to expand and renovate the Carthage Technical Center buildings extended the debt service levy to 2040.

The district’s property levy will go down in 2025 regardless of the results of the April 4 vote when a 40-cent increase to the district’s operations levy, passed by voters in 2015 to build David Haffner Stadium, expires, reducing the total Carthage school levy from $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation to $3.58.