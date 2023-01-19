CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters will decide whether the Carthage School District will build a performing arts center on the high school campus after a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, two days after a tie vote of the board defeated the measure to place it on the ballot.
Board member Patrick Scott, who was absent Monday, cast the deciding vote in the 4-3 vote to place a $26 million bond issue on the April 4 ballot.
The meeting was held in front of a packed room of 60 or so residents at the South Technical Center building.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the proposal calls for the money to first be used to build the performing arts center and anything left over to go to construction of a new baseball field on the high school campus.
A proposal to put money toward an expansion of the district’s early childhood center was in the original ballot language, but Baker recommended removing it because the district is close to being able to pay the $1.2 million cost of that from other sources.
Board members were given the chance to express their views before the vote was taken.
• Scott, who voted "yes," apologized for being absent Monday, saying he and his wife had been in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma not long ago and are still dealing with health issues as a result.
“I don’t know where rumors started I’m not for the PAC because I am," he said. "I will say I really appreciate those folks who handled the situation right that said I’m for this. The kids did the best in responding via email. One particular adult was horrendous, making threats and different things. I will say I think things like that will not help the passing of stuff like this beyond if the board approves this tonight.”
• Ryan Collier, who voted "yes," said he received emails, text messages and calls about Monday’s vote.
“I appreciate the community support,” Collier said. “That’s what it’s going to take. I thank you very much for being here tonight.”
• Jeff Jones, who voted "yes," said he appreciated getting public feedback on the issue.
“It helps give perspective and overall it’s been a good experience for me,” Jones said.
• Nathan Terry, who voted "no," said he too appreciated the feedback he received from the public and he spent most of Tuesday responding to those messages.
Terry, who voted "yes" to put the performing arts center before voters twice in 2022, said he appreciated the passion that people have for the students in the district and said everyone involved is “just trying to do what’s best for the community."
He also emphasized his background in the high school musical programs.
“I know how important it is, and please believe me when I tell you that I support our performing arts program,” Terry said. “I do have reservations, did and do, about this particular program. I have reservation about putting a project on back-to-back ballots, that’s one thing. The price of the project is another thing I have reservations about. The fact that it does not fully fund a baseball stadium, I really don’t know, it could be $500,000, it could be zero, and we don't even have a baseball stadium, and I think that’s something that’s pretty important."
Terry talked about a building project he could support and said he believes the overcrowding problem at the high school will solve itself as smaller classes currently in the elementary grades make their way through replacing larger classes now in the later grades.
• Karen Wilkinson, who voted "no," said she appreciated the messages she has received since Monday’s vote.
“I just want to say I don’t think that if there’s anyone in here that wouldn’t like to see a performing arts center or baseball stadium,” Wilkinson said. “For me, when you put the two together, and the amount of money that we’re going to go into debt is difficult for me to understand even the fact that with $26 million, we’ve not really been guaranteed that that would build the performing arts center. Then to attach the baseball field to that, I don't know that we have a clear message that that’s going to be done. I would love to see a baseball field."
• Bill Lasley, who voted "no," said the messages he received were “respectful and courteous, and I appreciate everyone keeping it that way.”
Lasley brought up a vote the board held in 2019 when it placed a $10 million bond issue to expand and renovate the two Carthage Technical Center buildings. He said the board agreed create a committee to raise $5 million in private funds for a performing arts center before it was placed on the ballot.
“I believe in keeping your pledges," he said. "We have raised I think $750,000 thanks to the Phelps family. ... But we haven’t done much else to meet with that pledge and where I come from promises still matter.”
Lasley said he also opposed using all the district’s bonding capacity now when it was about to hire a new superintendent to replace the retiring Mark Baker, and leave the new leader with no capacity to do what he might have planned.
• Niki Cloud, who voted "yes," said she to appreciated the feedback since Monday’s meeting and that she’s a big supporter of the performing arts center.
“Many of you know my standing on this," she said. "We have to put our kids best interests at hand and that’s what I believe I am doing. We all sitting here are putting our best interests in the children, but we all just look at it differently.”
After the meeting, the district’s incoming superintendent, Luke Boyer, who attended the meeting, said he’s been kept in the loop about the proposal by Baker and the current administration, and he supports building the performing arts center now.
“It’s one of the final pieces in the high school campus, and I think it’ll put an exclamation mark on making the high school an even finer campus,” Boyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.