CARTHAGE, Mo. — The full Carthage Board of Education, meeting in special session just 48 hours after its regular meeting on Monday, voted on Wednesday to place a $26 million bond issue on the April 4 ballot. The bond issue would go toward the construction of a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.
The vote was 4-3, with Niki Cloud, Patrick Scott, Ryan Collier and Jeff Jones voting "yes" and Karen Wilkinson, Bill Lasley and Nathan Terry voting "no."
This vote reverses a result from Monday’s meeting where the measure to call for the bond election failed with a 3-3 vote, with one member absent.
The ballot measure will ask voters to extend the district’s 83-cent debt service property tax levy, which expires in 2040, to 2043, which will provide the revenue needed to pay off the $26 million in bonds the district will sell to borrow the money.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the district’s priority would be to complete a performing arts center on the high school campus, and the money left over after that’s finished would go toward a baseball field.
The 1,220-seat performing arts center would replace an 800-seat auditorium located on Main Street near the Carthage Sixth Grade Center that has served the district since the 1980s.
A similar measure failed in August after gaining a majority of "yes" votes but falling short of the 57.1% threshold required by state law.
