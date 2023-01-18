Carthage vote

More than 50 people attended Wednesday's special meeting of the Carthage Board of Education in which the board voted to place a bond issue to build a performing arts center on the ballot on April 4. The vote reversed a vote at Monday's regular board meeting in which the resolution failed due to a tie vote with one member of the board absent. Globe | John Hacker

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The full Carthage Board of Education, meeting in special session just 48 hours after its regular meeting on Monday, voted on Wednesday to place a $26 million bond issue on the April 4 ballot. The bond issue would go toward the construction of a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.

The vote was 4-3, with Niki Cloud, Patrick Scott, Ryan Collier and Jeff Jones voting "yes" and Karen Wilkinson, Bill Lasley and Nathan Terry voting "no."

This vote reverses a result from Monday’s meeting where the measure to call for the bond election failed with a 3-3 vote, with one member absent.

The ballot measure will ask voters to extend the district’s 83-cent debt service property tax levy, which expires in 2040, to 2043, which will provide the revenue needed to pay off the $26 million in bonds the district will sell to borrow the money.

Superintendent Mark Baker said the district’s priority would be to complete a performing arts center on the high school campus, and the money left over after that’s finished would go toward a baseball field.

The 1,220-seat performing arts center would replace an 800-seat auditorium located on Main Street near the Carthage Sixth Grade Center that has served the district since the 1980s.

A similar measure failed in August after gaining a majority of "yes" votes but falling short of the 57.1% threshold required by state law.

