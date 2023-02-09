CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District said "a few" students sought medical assistance after the school bus they were riding collided with another vehicle Thursday morning.
A school bus transporting students to school was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle at Chapel and Fir roads at approximately 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the district said in a news release.
All students were given the opportunity to be evaluated by medical personnel on the scene, which resulted in a few students seeking additional medical assistance, the district said. Parents were notiﬁed and other arrangements were made to get students to school, the district said.
"We are very appreciative to the community members who stopped to help and to the emergency responders who arrived to provide needed services to all involved," the district said in a statement.
