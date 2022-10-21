CARTHAGE, Mo. — Teachers, students and administrators are mourning the death on Thursday of Caroline Tubbs, a teacher in the district for parts of multiple decades and into her 80s.
The Carthage School District announced Tubbs’ death late Thursday and her obituary was posted on Friday. She died at 81 at her home.
“Mrs. Tubbs will be missed not only by our current students but also by many generations of Carthage Tigers,” Superintendent Mark Baker said. “She was a teacher who made a difference.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Max Wesley Tubbs, on July 26, 2020.
Her obituary says she lived in Joplin and taught at Carthage from 1966 to 1971 then from 1984 to 2022.
“Caroline Tubbs has left a profound impact in the Carthage community throughout her 38 years of teaching experience,” the district said in a written release. “Many of those previous students have followed in her footsteps and are now employees of Carthage School District.
“Mrs. Tubbs earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Southwest Missouri State 1963 and a master’s in secondary teaching from Pittsburg State University in 1974. She has taught every English language arts class offered at Carthage High School, including AP (advanced placement) language, AP literature, English language arts dual credit, and all other upper-level English classes. Her passion and unique teaching style will be greatly missed at Carthage High School.”
Matt Huntley, assistant superintendent for curriculum, said Tubbs taught his mother and father, him and his wife, and his daughter and son.
“In education, we use the term ‘master teacher’ too flippantly sometimes, but in her case, it is a label absolutely deserved — earned over decades of trial, error, continued learning, and pushing boundaries,” Huntley said. “Personally, she propelled me into a love of the English language, literature, reading, writing, and learning. As a colleague, Mrs. Tubbs challenged me and forced me to defend my decisions against her wealth of knowledge and experiences.”
Tubbs was a frequent letter- and column-writer for The Joplin Globe and The Carthage Press addressing education and politics in seven columns in The Globe in 2013 and 2014, two columns in 2016 and one in 2017.
Katie Crigger, co-director of the Carthage High School vocal music program, wrote a post on Facebook remembering her teacher and colleague.
“I’m struggling to put into words the impact that Caroline Tubbs had not only on me, but generations of students,” Crigger said. “I was privileged to have her both my junior and senior years of high school and then she was my colleague for the past 12 years. I never took a college English class as I took care of my needed credits with her. Walking into her third floor classroom every other day was honestly my favorite part of the day.”
Crigger described the atmosphere in Tubbs’ classroom at the historic former Carthage High School on Main Street and said Tubbs continued to help her in college and in graduate school.
“She challenged us, wasn’t afraid to tell us how it was and would never shy away from a well placed sarcastic response,” Crigger said. “The days we’d show up and her dogs would be running around the classroom, the mannequin, the years of quotes written over every inch of the walls.
“I started graduate school in 2013 and when it came time for my first larger paper, I emailed her to see if she could proof read my work for me and she instantly said yes. At that point, I had been out of her classes for 10 years, and without missing a beat, she was right there to help me again.”
Tubbs had started teaching as normal this school year, but her health deteriorated and the Carthage Board of Education accepted her retirement only four weeks ago at the regular September meeting.
Huntley said people had asked him why she kept teaching into her 80s.
“The answer was clear to me: Mrs. Tubbs taught because ‘teacher’ is her core,” he said. “Teaching was as elemental to her being as letters are to books.”
Her obituary says no formal services are planned. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary. Inurnment will be at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
