CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents and voters will have a chance to ask questions regarding the April school bond issue that would raise $26 million to help build a new performing arts center and baseball stadium on the Carthage High School campus.
The district will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the school auditorium at 714 S. Main St.
Superintendent Mark Baker said he and others will be on hand to answer questions about the bond issue and show why the district is coming back to voters for a second time to ask for its approval.
Voters will go to the polls April 4 for the 2023 municipal and school elections and the bond issue, which needs a four-sevenths majority, or 57.1%, to pass.
Baker said the district has three main objectives for the meeting.
“No. 1, we will discuss the bond issue, specifically things that are different from the last bond issue,” Baker said in a text message to the Globe. “I will also address questions regarding the two projects involved in the bond issue, the performing arts center and the baseball field. No. 2, Dr. Brent Blevins, managing director of Stifel Public Finance, will discuss the financial aspects of a bond issue. And No. 3, I will finish the night describing how the bond issue, if approved, affects our budget.”
Blevins made a presentation to the board at its January meeting, and the district’s 83-cent debt service levy, which would be extended by three years to pay for the performing arts center and baseball field if voters approve, is about middle of the road when compared with other districts in the region.
He said that levy is adequate to pay off the bonds and allow the district to regain bonding capacity quickly by paying off debt and assuming a modest increase in the district’s assessed valuation.
Blevins said the district is limited in how much debt it can issue by state law, which sets out a formula that includes the assessed value of property in the district, the district’s debt load and the debt service levy.
By his calculations, if voters were to approve a $26 million bond issue this year, the district would use all but about $1.2 million of its legal capacity to borrow money next year.
But by continuing to make payments and assuming a 2% growth annually in the value of taxed property in the district, that capacity to borrow would be back up to $25 million by 2029.
So what has changed?
More bond capacity
The district is asking to borrow $26 million now compared with $18 million in 2022.
That’s based on extending the district's 83-cent debt service property tax levy by three years, from 2040 to 2043, and the amount of money the district was legally allowed by the state to borrow with a two-year extension of that levy.
This proposal is to borrow $26 million and build both a performing arts center and a baseball stadium on the high school campus, although Baker said at the February school board meeting it would not be enough to pay the entire cost for both projects.
“The $26 million is what we have available,” Baker told the board. “I put up as an example $24 million (for the performing arts center) and $2 million (for the baseball field). That’s just my division. If this passes and we do the bids, it’s your decision to decide how much money goes to each program.
“On the ballot it says PAC and baseball field; it doesn’t say how much goes to each one. We did the same thing for the tech center. It said South Tech Center expansion and North Tech Center remodel. The money went to the South Tech Center first, we finished that project, and we’re finishing the remodel of the North Tech Center.”
Tornado shelter
The plans for the performing arts center changed because of a change in the city of Carthage’s building code in 2021 that required schools to include tornado shelters in all school district buildings that can hold more than 50 people.
Baker said in January the district was unaware of the new city code when it drew up plans for a $20 million performing arts center in 2022.
Baker said the district and architects reworked the design to make the 1,200-seat auditorium the tornado shelter and the cost estimate for that came in at about $25.5 million.
At February’s meeting, Baker said the architects reworked the design again, moved some of the classroom spaces for band, choir and drama programs around and made the band and choir classroom areas the tornado shelter capable of holding 2,000 people as a shelter.
He said that change was estimated to save the district about $500,000 from that original $25.5 million estimate.
Baseball field
Because the district will legally be able to borrow more money, the board decided to add a new baseball field for the northeast corner of the high school campus to the bond issue.
Baker said the priorities remain the same, the performing arts center is top priority with the baseball field receiving whatever money is left over.
He said cost estimates for the baseball stadium are between $4 million and $5 million, although those costs could be reduced by making changes to the project.
The school board voted to put the bond issue, including the baseball field, on the ballot in January, then in February, the city announced that an engineer had found that Carl Lewton Stadium, the city owned baseball field at Municipal Park where the Carthage Tigers have played for nearly a century, “unfit and unsafe for occupancy.”
The structure's problems include mold, electrical defects and cracking in the concrete.
This meant games could not be played at the stadium because the stands were unsafe, forcing the district to find a new place for the baseball team to play about a month before opening day of the 2023 high school baseball season.
The Tigers will now play home games in Joplin, most of them at Joe Becker Stadium, but two will be played at Wendell Redden Stadium near Schifferdecker Park.
Private fundraising
The district is still seeking donations for both projects and rolled out brochures at the February meeting that will be handed out to community groups describing how people can donate and what kinds of naming-rights opportunities would be available for a given donation.
In 2020, Carthage residents Pat and Carolyn Phelps pledged $750,000 for the naming rights to the performing arts center itself, and Baker said that pledge still stands. He said the district has received more than $5,000 in other donations, but more donors may come forward after the election if it passes.
