CARTHAGE, Mo. — Superintendent Mark Baker has announced his decision to retire at the end of the school district’s fiscal year June 30.
Baker has been an educator for 30 years, and served as Carthage’s superintendent for five years.
“With emotions ranging from sadness to happiness to anxiousness to relief, but eventually I know I will experience joy, I am announcing my retirement effective June 30, 2023,” Baker said in a written statement posted to the district’s Facebook page. “It is hard to believe that around 30 years ago this month, I was hired to be part of the Tigers family. I’ve been blessed to work alongside people who truly care about all students performing to the best of their abilities. Experiencing the support only the Carthage community can provide has been uplifting. Most importantly, we have great children in Carthage. It has been my honor to serve the children, staff and Carthage community as a teacher, coach and administrator.”
Baker’s first job after graduating from what was then Missouri Southern State College in Joplin in the fall of 1992 was as a history teacher at the Carthage Junior High School. He also coached baseball, was the district’s first softball head coach and was an assistant coach when the district started its swimming program.
The Webb City High School graduate and Carterville native, then moved to Carl Junction, where he became the high school assistant principal in 1996 and an assistant superintendent in 2000.
In 2002, then-Carthage Superintendent Gary Reed hired Baker to be the Carthage assistant superintendent for business, a position he would hold for 15 years before succeeding Sean Smith as Carthage superintendent in 2017.
“I owe a lot to (former Carthage Superintendent) Dr. Gary Reed,” Baker said. “He hired me as a teacher and encouraged me to be an administrator. We worked on our doctorate together, and he hired me as Carthage assistant superintendent. I also greatly appreciate the leadership opportunities Mrs. Pam George, Carl Junction High School principal, provided me. She took a chance on a 26-year-old teacher and coach to be an administrator.”
Baker noted that his entire educational career was spent in Jasper County.
“I love this area. I grew up in the area, grew up in Carterville, graduated from Webb City,” Baker said. “It’s hard to beat Southwest Missouri’s values and there was no reason to leave this area because I believe in what this area teaches and what our belief system is.”
Baker said he’ll miss the relationships he’s built with school board members, the district’s staff, the community and students, but there are things he won’t miss about the job, such as the calls on whether to have school when winter weather hits.
“That is definitely one thing I will not miss and my family will not miss," he said. "Me getting up at 3 o'clock in the morning and driving on ice and snow. That will be a big relief. It’s pretty crazy. You’re driving in the snow and ice trying to see if you can wreck, but we need to do that.”
He said he hasn’t decided what’s next in his life after 2023.
"I know I'll have to do something,” Baker said."I’m not the type of person to just sit around. I just know that all the stress as superintendent needed to be removed from my life, and this is just the perfect time to do it. It was very difficult to make a decision that the only thing you’ve known for 30-plus years, you decide not to do anymore. But I felt through prayers and discussions with other people that it was the right thing to do, and I’m at peace with the decision.”
Career highlights
Carthage School Board President Niki Cloud said she was surprised by Baker’s announcement at the board meeting Monday.
“I thought, man, this is really the hardest job ever,” Cloud said. “He’s had 30 years in education; he’s got his 30 years in. I was really hoping he’d stay around a little longer because he’s fantastic, but I can see why he’s retiring.”
Cloud credited Baker with guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, probably the most significant challenge to education in decades.
“I’m a single mom with two kids who were like, 'Oh, hey, we’re home and you get to homeschool us' in March of 2020,” Cloud said. “Everything changed. I saw it on the board’s side where we had to have board meetings by Zoom and try to figure out how are we going to still help educate, especially with the diversity of our student population. Not everybody has the luxury of having a parent who works from home to now help homeschool, and good internet, and there will be food, things like that. Working with Dr. Baker during that time, I really feel that through everything, COVID and everything, he’s always kept children’s best interests at heart.”
She also credited him with responding to the growth in student population the district has seen over the past decade and a half.
“I think one of his biggest accomplishments is managing the changes over the last 10 years in that our population has increased and we now employ 800 people in the district,” Cloud said. “Watching the growth in this district, he’s always said we are a destination district, and he’s right on target with that. I think some of the biggest feathers in his cap will be look how much we’ve grown and how much we’ve succeeded."
