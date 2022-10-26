CARTHAGE, Mo. — Superintendent Mark Baker’s 20-year tenure as assistant superintendent for business and superintendent included the most extensive building program in district history.
During his time as assistant superintendent for business, Baker was responsible for directly overseeing district construction and maintenance projects.
He said the program was necessary because of the rapid growth in the number of students attending school in Carthage from the 1990s until now.
“It’s scary to think what it would have been like today if our community did not have the wisdom to pass these bond issues,” Baker said. “We used to have over 700 kids at Steadley Elementary alone, and it’s just crazy to think that we now only have kindergarten through third grade in that building that used to be kindergarten through sixth grade. We teach around 420 kids in that school now. It’s better for our facilities and better for our community as well.”
The projects and bond issues approved and completed during Baker’s tenure:
• The field house and classroom addition to the Carthage Junior High, paid for primarily by donations in 2006.
• The new Carthage High School on South River Street, completed in 2009 and paid for by a school bond issue in 2006 that set the district’s debt service property tax levy at 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
• The South Technical Center, paid for with a 50/50 matching grant from the state of Missouri. The Steadley Trust provided the school district’s matching funds.
• The new David Haffner Stadium and Tiger Field House was paid for by a 40-cent increase in the district’s general operating levy for 10 years. That levy increase expires in 2025.
• In 2020, voters authorized a $10 million bond issue to double the size of the South Tech Center. The bond issue, which was financed with an extension of the debt service levy, also paid for remodeling the North Tech Center, which now accommodates the adult education programs.
• The new tennis courts outside Haffner Stadium, funded primarily by the Steadley Trust.
• The new Carthage Intermediate Center, which now houses fourth and fifth grade students and was paid for by a bond issue approved by voters in 2014 and funded by an extension of the debt service levy.
• The remodeling of the Carthage Junior High School at Centennial and River streets, part of the 2014 bond issue.
• Reinforced tornado safe rooms, which also serve as additional classroom space, at all the elementary campuses, and funded by a one-time extra transfer of money from the district’s operating fund to its facility maintenance fund.
• The Carthage Early Childhood Center, built with federal money and local donations in 2015 to house the Carthage Parents as Teachers program, prekindergarten classes and early childhood special education classes.
• The Tiger Activity Center at Carthage High School was paid for with grants from the Steadley Trust, the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust Fund and donations.
• Expansion of the Carthage Technical Center south campus to double the size of that building and remodeling of the Technical Center’s north campus to house adult education programs, paid for by a bond issue approved by voters in 2020 that again extended the debt service levy.
The district also added three buildings by donations from other groups:
• The Carthage Bright Futures building at Grant and Chestnut was donated to the district by Access Family Health Care in 2013 for a symbolic $1.
• The former doctor’s office at 709 W. Central Ave., which now houses the district administration and Beacon Autism Center, was donated to the district by the McCune-Brooks Health Care Foundation for a symbolic $1 in 2017.
• The current Powers Educational Center, housed in the former Powers Museum, was donated to the district in 2021.
