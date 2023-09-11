CARTHAGE, Mo. — An entire generation of people born after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon are becoming adults, and that makes remembering the events 22 years ago all the more important, according to the Carthage VFW Post 2590.
The post continues to hold annual remembrances of the terror attacks, but this year's event holds added importance with the unveiling of a mural on the side of its building.
Todd Eriksen, senior vice commander of the Carthage post, said the lives lost Sept. 11, 2001, on American soil need to be "remembered as a country. It’s amazing to me it was 22 years ago. I know exactly where I was when it happened. I can remember that like yesterday, but I can’t hardly remember yesterday some days.”
The VFW post held a daylong event for families on Saturday that included barbecue, inflatables for children, a water slide and live music.
It also included a solemn moment of remembrance and prayer for more than 3,000 Americans killed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Mark Hamilton, a member of the VFW post who offered the prayer during the ceremony, said veterans and the first responders who tried to save as many people as possible all need to be remembered.
“There were 441 dedicated first responders who lost their lives,” Hamilton said. "Their heroism and bravery helped thousands of people survive.
Unveiling
The patriotic mural that was unveiled Saturday covers the entire east side of the VFW building near the Oak Street interchange with U.S. Highway 171 west of Carthage.
Neosho artist Sandra Dawn, who painted the mural, said it was an honor for her.
“I'm incredibly lucky to be able to help them do that, is how I think about it,” Dawn said. “I wasn't in the service. I had some family that was. I do a lot of patriotic work, and I love it. I painted on the VFW in Neosho and some other ones. It’s an honor. I’m still in awe.”
Eriksen said the VFW members installed a mural on the west side of their building and decided they needed one on the east side. And this one is be visible from the highway.
“We had a friend who we asked to do it, and she said, 'That’s a huge mural, let me bring Sandra,'” Eriksen said. “Sandra had painted a mural on the Neosho post, so we gave her a picture and she said, 'Oh, yeah, I can do that.' We got to watch her. She is a true artist. It’s just amazing, and quick. The thing is it’s not a look-at-it-from-6-or-8-feet-away mural; you’re going to be able to see this from the highway and you’re going to know this is a VFW. In my mind, it’s kind of a powerful mural.”
David Bozarth, commander of the VFW District 7, which includes posts in Southwest Missouri, said he was impressed by the mural.
“I like the fact that you will be able to see it from the highway,” Bozarth said. “Carthage is a very active post, which I appreciate, and they’re doing great stuff for the community and the veterans in the area, which is what the VFW is all about. This is my third year being commander of the district and we’re really doing some good stuff, helping and encouraging the posts to do the work of the VFW. This post is a shining example.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.