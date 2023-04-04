CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters said no to a $26 million bond issue that would have paid to build a new performing arts center and baseball field at Carthage High School.
A majority of the voters said "yes" to the bond issue. The "yes" vote was 1,726, or 55.13%, and the "no" vote was 1,405, or 44.87%, but the measure fell short of the state-mandated 57.1% majority needed to pass.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker, who is retiring as of July 1 after more than 20 years with the district, said he was disappointed for the children, staff and community.
“The updated learning spaces, additional rooms and tornado safe room large enough to house the entire student body and staff would have been tremendous additions to the high school campus,” Baker said. “I am sorry to the children, staff and community for not doing enough to get the bond issue passed.”
Brian Hargrave, choir director and guitar teacher at Carthage High School, was at the Jasper County Courthouse on Tuesday to hear the results.
Hargrave lamented the fact that the new classroom spaces for the choir, band and drama programs that were part of the performing arts center wouldn't be built as soon as needed.
“It’s unfortunate that the pressure on the building from the student population isn’t going to be alleviated any time soon,” Hargrave said.
It’s the second time in less than a year that voters said no to building a performing arts center on the campus.
A similar measure received a 52.5% yes vote in the August 2022 election. The 2022 proposal was to borrow $18 million and build only the performing arts center. The new proposal involved borrowing $26 million and added a new baseball field to the project.
Board of Education
Carthage voters made a change to the Carthage Board of Education in a tight race in Tuesday’s elections, voting out incumbent Karen Wilkinson, who was running for her second term, and electing Lora Phelps to her first three-year term.
Voters were asked to vote for three out of four candidates to fill the open three-year terms, and the top three vote-getters were elected.
Incumbent Jeff Jones received the most votes at 1,987, followed by Patrick Scott at 1,966 and Phelps at 1,932. Wilkinson came in fourth with 1,723 votes.
Jones, 56, is executive director of Innovative Industries in Carthage and Joplin Workshops in Joplin.
Scott, 44, has lived in the Carthage area since 1985, growing up on a farm just outside Carthage. He won his second term on the board.
Phelps, 46, is a graduate of Carthage High School and a lifelong Carthage resident. She’s married with two children in the school system.
Carthage City Council
Three incumbents filed and ran unopposed for their seats on the Carthage City Council, while no one filed for two other open seats.
