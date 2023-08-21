For thousands of parents and students across Joplin and the region, the first day of school is a special occasion.
For some, like Emily and Zachary Brittain, who dropped off daughter Kaislee Brittain at Eastmorland Elementary School in Joplin on Monday, it was the first in what seems now to be a long 13 years of first school days.
“It’s a little tough not knowing what to expect,” said Emily Brittain, who took pictures of her husband holding Kaislee before she walked through the school door.
“I was nervous to drop her off, but she was a big girl this morning,” Zachary Brittain said. “She got up and had breakfast and was excited to go see all her new friends and meet her teacher.”
For others, like Brett Schwab, who dropped off daughters Ella, a senior, and Kennedy, a freshman, at Joplin High School, those first days of school when they were younger went by in the blink of an eye.
“It has been very emotional,” Schwab said after taking pictures with his kids in front of the high school. “My wife is a teacher, and she missed out on this part, but I'm sure she cried all the way to the school. It’s a big deal. We’ve been doing this same ritual, come and take pictures, and they’ve been good about letting us do it even though it could be very embarrassing. It’s been the same thing every year, except it’s the last year doing it for one of them.”
It was a ritual repeated, with more or less emotion depending on many factors, over and over on Monday at the 17 schools in the Joplin School District as more than 7,600 students returned to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year. It was repeated thousands more times in other school districts across the region, most of which started Monday or started earlier this month.
'Fresh time for everyone'
Eastmorland Principal Heather Surbrugg has seen 15 first school days as principal at her school and 25 first school days total at Eastmorland.
“It's always such an exciting, fresh time for everyone,” Surbrugg said. “The excitement not only from the students but the staff is just tremendous. We’re here to grow and learn our students, and we’re just very excited.”
Addison Figueroa, a second-grade student at Eastmorland, came to school with her mother, Shyla Figueroa. Addison said she’s looking forward to getting better at reading this year.
“You learn how to read when you read books,” Addison said. “Reading makes you read books.”
Whitney Terry, a second-grade teacher at Eastmorland, said she’s looking forward to helping children like Addison learn to read and much more.
“We’re excited for the first day,” Terry said. “We’re nervous; we’re humans, too. We’re excited and we love their kids.”
Surbrugg said some things about the first day of school have changed — things like procedures and attention to security and safety. But some things haven’t changed.
“Really the kids haven’t changed a whole lot,” Surbrugg said. “Our curriculum has changed over the years, but still our bottom line is doing what’s best for our kids and producing productive citizens.”
Terry said her routine for the first few days of school includes refresher time on what it’s like to be at school and how everyone should act in class and how they should treat other people.
Terry said she focuses on how to make students feel welcome and comfortable in their learning environment.
“We have to build that climate for them the very first day because they’re coming in nervous and we want them to feel welcome, loved, taken care of and safe, most of all,” Terry said. “I was a mom at first days of school before I was a teacher at first days of school, so the mom side kind of kicks in. I’m very protective over my own children, and as soon as I hit this building, these are all my children. After I’ve had them in second grade, even in third, fourth and fifth graders, they’re still my kids. I get very protective of them.”
Excitement and nerves
At Joplin High School, students like freshman Skyler Winter and sophomore Olivia Schamber are looking forward to digging into their classes and learning new things in the school year.
“I think I'm excited about meeting new people, and I'm also very excited to learn German,” Winter said. “I've already met the teacher and she’s awesome. Olivia and I, we’re taking German together; it wasn’t my first choice, but I think it’s going to be fun. My dad knows a little bit of German so we can talk to each other in German.”
Winter said she’s kind of intimidated by the sheer size of Joplin High School.
“I’m a little nervous about getting lost,” she said. “Also probably at lunch, I'm hoping there will be people I know during my lunch hour. I don't want to be alone.”
Ashlyn Santini, a junior, said she feels a little bit of pressure as an upperclassman.
“As upperclassmen, you’re supposed to show the freshmen around and show them how the school runs, so the first day is a big thing,” Santini said. “Just to be the one to show the way and be the role model, it’s a big responsibility.”
Junior Jadelyn Bryan said she’s looking forward to the first day of school, but getting ready for it was like any other day. However, the first day next year might be a different day entirely.
“I feel like my senior year, that’s going to be the year when everything is different,” she said.
