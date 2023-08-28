As regional esports grows in popularity, high school coaches are hoping to create opportunities for players to compete for their schools and continue their journey into college.
This school year, Webb City High School opened six new classroom spaces, including a $50,000 esports room to establish their new team.
It was important to have a dedicated space for the esports team, said Dakota Newby, math teacher and esports head coach. For one, the computers need to handle video games. These gaming machines are more expensive and powerful than everyday school computers.
Newby also wanted to separate the space so that it’s exclusive to the team. This gives students both a sense of recognition and a communal space at the school just for them.
“It’s for the atmosphere as well,” Newby said. “This is something special these kids get to be a part of.”
Esports is expanding locally at the high school and college level. Area high schools with esports teams include Joplin and McAuley, with a program in the works at Carl Junction. Local colleges with esports teams include Missouri Southern State University, Pittsburg State University, Crowder College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Cottey College.
On the first week of Webb City’s esports practice, over 40 students crowded around a square of four large TVs. The room also contains 12 gaming computers, gaming chairs, controllers, keyboard, and mice decorated with LED lights. Furnishings are decked out in Webb City blue and red, with the Webb City Cardinal prominent in the decor.
In preparing his research to pitch the esports program, Newby said he was stunned by the statistic that 82% of kids who participate in esports have never participated in any other extracurricular activities.
“It’s reaching a group of kids who might not have been involved in the school before, and now they’re involved in the community,” Newby said.
Connecting students
Jamarion Eldridge, the esports coordinator at MSSU, said reaching kids is an important part of esports. His college esports team has over 40 players and competes at a national level.
For Eldridge, a main goal of high school esports is to keep kids in school. By providing an esports team, schools can reach students who feel like outcasts.
“These kids haven’t had a space until esports came around,” Eldridge said. “Now you see them more connected to their school and have more school pride. They’re more involved outside of just showing up to class, going through the motions.”
At Webb City, Newby said the team reaches students who are already interested in games. Esports gives them a chance to play with their friends while building a sense of belonging.
“They get the community within Webb City, but then they get the chance to compete for their town as well,” Newby said. “They’re representing Webb City when they compete against other schools.”
In fact, the first thing Newby will coach is teamwork and creating a team spirit. The team will get jerseys to wear on game days. Newby said students can be used to playing games by themselves, so this is an important first step to representing something larger than themselves.
“I’m really excited for that, as they’re getting that community,” Newby said.
As an esports coach, Newby plans to work with students on game techniques and strategy. In some games, the character selection has great value, Newby said.
Team members learn a game's strategy, called a “meta.” Metas can shift as games are updated. Characters are either strengthened, "buffed," or weakened, "nerfed." The coach stays on top of the changes to find the best possible composition.
High school esports have fall, winter and spring seasons. For the fall, Webb City will compete in Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League and Overwatch 2.
Each game plays once a week, usually on a Monday, Tuesday or Thursday night. There’s a seven-week regular season followed by playoffs and a championship.
Just like in other competitive sports, teams have rosters, varsity and junior varsity squads. The team will compete within Missouri, and Newby noted the format is online, which takes away the need to travel.
Compatible with academics
A common misconception of esports is the games are played during the school day, that students are sacrificing time learning math or English, Newby said. That is not the case — esports only take place after school.
Newby said in fact, esports players have to be academically eligible, like any school athlete or band member. Players have to excel at school while meeting all attendance requirements.
Some of the esports technology at Webb City will also be used for computer programming and multimedia studies during the day. There’s also a focus on esports-adjacent studies, like video editing or event planning, skills that students can use in future careers.
Esports can be a pipeline to college as well. An increasing amount of college scholarships are being given as the sport grows at the collegiate level. In 2020-2021, colleges gave out $16 million in scholarships nationwide, Newby said.
“What’s awesome is that this is so new, they’re going out and recruiting pretty heavily,” Newby said. “They’re looking for players because they’re needing people to start a program.”
This is happening at a local level. Eldridge plans to recruit from area schools for MSSU’s team. Last semester, MSSU had a scrimmage with the Joplin High School esports team to get them familiar with the college experience.
Eldridge said MSSU is working on several scholarships for its esports players. He hopes to have them in place for next year.

