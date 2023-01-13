College Heights Christian School has announced its honor rolls for the first semester.
Academic high honors
Students with academic high honors have a GPA greater than or equal to 3.7 with the equivalent of A’s and B’s only.
12th grade: Jessica Archer, Avery Baker, Ashley Buchanan, Isabelle Clevenger, Curtis Davenport, Jaiden Dorris, Elena Dumm, Jackson Gloyer, Lindsay Griesemer, Noah Hipple, Jayline Johnson, Isabella Maningas, Derrick McMillian, Lydia Peterson, Grady Prescott, Ben Thomas, Corban Thomas, Lauren Ukena, Kayla Wicke, Sophie Wilkins, Emily Winters, Marley Woodford, Madelyn Workman.
11th grade: Zachary Beaty, Ella Bishop, Caden Bowen, Steven Calandro, Madi Carson, Sophie Coates, Maddy Colin, Colsen Dickens, Jace Edwards, Camille Flynn, Gracie Forrest, Sophia Moore, Katie Moss, Lauren Nichols, Caden Purcell, Caleb Quade, Avery Shumaker, Jeanna Smathers, Ethan Ukena, Kelton Welch, Matt Williams.
10th grade: Thomas Andelin, Marla Anderegg, Josh Anderson, Makanaka Bgoni, Natalie Brueggemann, Braxton Davis, Logan Decker, Libby Fanning, Omi Kidrowski, Ava Lett, Molly Long, Kinley Marsh, Austin Miller, Eli Moss, Ella Quade, Cloee Shackelford, Kallie Spencer, Noah Vaughn, Emery Yantis.
Ninth grade: Ryan Archer, Jesalin Bever, Derek Bowman, Roman Brake, Emmy Carson, Belle Coates, Brock Cook, Corbin Cronewett, Hayden Doll, Karly Dorris, Ian Edwards, Lydia Halverson, Lilly Jacobs, Eden Janisch, Lily Lackey, Maristela Lacour, Whitney Lawrence, Tyler Mahon, Colton McMillian, Aiden Miller, Cannon Miller, Michael Peters, Ben Schumacher, Layden Shaffer, Adam Stanton, Julianna Stevenson, Oliver Wicke.
Academic honors
Students with academic honors have a GPA of 3.0 with the equivalent of A’s and B’s only.
12th grade: Ava Masena, Kylan Powell.
11th grade: Kyson Miller, Colson O’Dell, Jolie Powell, Cat Tyurikov.
10th grade: Gavin Doll, Levi Durling, Londyn Eidson, Toryn Fink, Abby Meeks, Stella Moore, Bennett Thomas.
Ninth grade: Jace Bowen, Abby Melton, Brook Woods.
