Fall commencement at Missouri Southern State University will be held as a traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Graduates are asked to arrive at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium at least 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. Processional lineup and seating will be divided by college.
There is no limit on the number of guests who may attend. Per university policy, masks are not required but will be welcome if graduates or guests wish to wear them.
KGCS-TV will offer a livestream of the ceremony.
Other ceremonies planned for this weekend:
• Four commencement ceremonies are planned for Friday in the Plaster Center and the Weede Gymnasium at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
Ceremonies will be at 3:30 p.m. for graduates in the College of Technology, at 5 p.m. for graduates in the Kelce College of Business, at 6:30 p.m. for graduates in the College of Arts & Sciences, and at 8 p.m. for graduates in the College of Education.
All students planning to attend commencement must RSVP and register for guest tickets by Wednesday.
PSU will broadcast the ceremonies via livestream at pittstate.tv, and an archived copy of the broadcast will be available for viewing on demand later.
• Crowder College will hold commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday in Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus. Nursing students will participate in the Friday ceremony, with all other degrees to be recognized Saturday.
The student speaker this semester is Andrew Cashion, who is graduating with an associate degree in business administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.