CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s the second year back for Marian Days, the Vietnamese Catholic festival held in Carthage since 1975.
There was a forced hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s celebration should be considered the full return — and officials of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer say they are ready for it.
“All this time we always wanted to have a year off so we can relax, so the first year of the pandemic we sort of enjoyed it, but the second year we missed it,” said the Rev. John Paul Tran, provincial minister of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer in Carthage.
“We missed the people, and a lot of people missed Marian Days,” Tran said. “People from Iowa and other states close by came that second year (in 2021) just to take a look at the facility and then go back home. Coming back last year was a great feeling. We didn’t want to put it way off or we won’t have the spirit to come back, but with just two years passing, coming back was easier. And this year will be even bigger.”
Crowds began gathering a week before Thursday’s official start of the festival, according to Carthage city officials. The event is both a religious pilgrimage and a reunion for many Vietnamese. As many as 100,000 people are expected for the event.
In 2022, the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer didn’t announce that Marian Days would be held until the spring, meaning many people had already made plans for the first weekend of August, but once the announcement was made, excitement started to build.
“Last year, it was a surprise. We were expecting about 20,000, but we guessed we had 30,000 or 40,000,” Tran said. "And last year, people came late; they came around on Friday and Saturday. Last year, we decided late to hold (it), and people were staying home. People who came early were livestreaming what was happening, and other people saw it and so they came on Friday. This year, they started arriving the week before Marian Days.”
Tran said the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in 1953.
Tran said the theme for Marian Days 2023 is “Jesus: The Fruit of Your Womb,” and the theme is taken from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ three-year Eucharistic Revival.
“With that theme, we say the Eucharist is Jesus and Jesus came from the womb of Mary, so Mary will take us to the Eucharist,” Tran said. “This is the second year of the USCCB’s Eucharistic Revival, so our theme coincides with that.”
People attending Marian Days said they’re glad to see it back and glad to see their friends and family.
Tuyen Tran, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, helps lead Saturday’s procession around Carthage in honor of the Lady of Fatima.
Tuyen Tran, who is not related to the Rev. John Paul Tran, said he and his brothers were painting and restoring the two floats that will lead the procession, one carrying relics of the 117 martyred Vietnamese saints and the other carrying the century-old statue of the Lady of Fatima, or the Virgin Mary.
“A member of the elder generation built this red float but he retired, and he called me and we talked about it,” Tuyen Tran said. “He told me what to do to maintain it. I think this float here has been here for more than 20 years. We clean and paint it every year, and we transform it for the procession. The other one, just last year, we took it apart and put it back together and remodeled the whole thing. It used to be bigger and a different shape, but we redid it last year. It carries the statue of the Lady of Fatima.”
Tuyen Tran said he missed coming to Marian Days in 2020 and 2021. He had his wife come to give thanks for their recovery from a serious vehicle crash more than a decade ago.
“We don’t ask for anything else. God and the Virgin Mary gave us too much already,” he said. “Even if we aren’t rich like the rich people, we’re breathing, and it’s free air.”
Sam Pham, from Austin, Texas, said he and his family fled South Vietnam when it fell in 1975, so he’s grateful to have his family here at Marian Days.
He said his first year coming to Marian Days was 1982 and that he’s seen it change significantly over the years.
The Rev. John Paul Tran said the event is an outreach to the nationwide community of Vietnamese Catholics in America and around the world. Soon after Marian Days is finished, the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer will start working on its outreach to Carthage and the surrounding community — the huge Christmas light display it puts on each winter.
“I want people to appreciate how we can be different in denominations but we can all together worship God,” he said. “We worship God, the one who gives us life, especially the love. No matter what religion or what denomination we are, we appreciate each other because we are all made in the image of God and love. Only love can bring us together. Without love, there’s nothing. Even if we’re the same denomination, without love there’s nothing. With love we can all be one.”
