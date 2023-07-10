It wasn’t a big surprise; almost everyone in the North Heights neighborhood of Joplin knew the day was coming.
But when excavators started biting into the 96-year-old walls of Columbia Elementary School, people watching felt a twinge of sadness.
Marshall Baird, 15, attended classes at the building in all of his elementary grades. He said he’ll miss the old building.
“Those two classrooms that are open over there were the fifth grade classrooms and the ones next to them were the fourth grade classrooms,” Baird said. “It’s kind of weird to watch them be destroyed.”
Former students from years ago drove by and stopped to watch for a few minutes.
Steve Spracklen, 72, was a Columbia student in the 1950s, and he experienced emotional swings while watching.
“Sentimentally, I’m sorry they’re tearing it down,” Spracklen said. “The new school (Dover Hill Elementary) looks great, though. It was fine when I was in grade school, but I know they expect something different these days. I went to school here from 1956 on. It was a good school. They had good teachers. They did things right. I understand what’s going on, but at the same time it’s got a place in my life.”
Kerry Sachetta, superintendent of the Joplin School District, said Moates Excavating, of Riverton, Kansas, would likely complete tearing down the old school by the end of the week.
Built in 1927
Columbia Elementary School, at 610 W. F St., was built in 1927 and spent almost a century as a center of the North Heights neighborhood.
Generations of children walked or rode their bikes to school, and groups held meetings and events in the school after the students went home for the day.
The three-story, brick school was expanded a few times, but the construction of a tornado safe room in 2016 revealed a problem that could not be overcome.
Cracks started appearing in the wall of the safe room and other rooms on the west side of the school after the safe room was finished. Engineers said the safe room and west side of the building seemed to be settling because of undermining and poor soil conditions at the location.
In 2020, voters approved a $25 million bond issue that paid for the construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary to replace Columbia and West Central Elementary School, a building on west Seventh Street that was almost as old as Columbia.
The city of Joplin gave much of Dover Hill Park to the district for the construction of the new school, and in a memorandum of understanding with the city, the district agreed to demolish Columbia school by the end of 2023.
The safe room on the west side of the school will also be torn down, but it will take a little longer than the demolition of the original school.
Sachetta said the goal is to have the land cleared by the end of August.
Looking ahead
Samuel Thompson, 31, a former student at Columbia, said he was out for a walk and saw the construction equipment at work.
“It is sad to see the school torn down,” he said. “I have plenty of memories from being here. I’m excited to see what will be done with the land. I don’t know if it will be a park or some other use, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the city does with the land. I think it would be a great park. It’s central to the neighborhood. The elementary school was already a centerpiece to the neighborhood.”
Christina Sargent, 32, brought her son, Theodore, 3, to see the demolition. “The school played a role in the entire neighborhood,” Sargent said. “I’m on the committee to try to get the school district to give it to the North Heights Neighborhood group for a park. We are really crossing our fingers hoping that happens. This is just such an anchor for the neighborhood. It’s been that way for 100 years, and I would just really like it to stay that way.”
The North Heights Neighborhood Association in 2022 formed a committee to raise money and talk to the school district about saving the school property as a public space.
“It would be a place for us to gather, a place for us to have our community events that the North Heights Neighborhood Group has worked so hard to put on,” Sargent said. “I know as soon as Dover Hill school opened and this was left alone, the neighborhood started bringing dogs over here. Everybody just flocked over here. There were kids playing out here almost every afternoon; people had dogs running around in here. It was like the neighborhood sort of reclaimed it, and I’d like to see that happen on an official basis.”
