WEBB CITY, Mo. — Darby Reynolds said she is a lifetime Cardinal. The Webb City native attended the city's schools from Madge T. James to the high school.
When it came time to continue her education, she stayed in Webb City at Crowder College's branch campus. Reynolds is now a third-grade teacher at Truman Elementary in the district that taught her as a child.
"I'm a first-year teacher, and I'm having the time of my life being with my students every single day," Reynolds said. "Having this campus here has been a blessing to me and my family, and I hope it continues to be a blessing. I'm forever proud to be a Roughrider."
Crowder celebrated a milestone anniversary Thursday, recognizing 25 years of operating a campus in Webb City. More than 30 people attended the ceremony, which featured a handful of speakers and refreshments.
The Webb City Instruction Center currently offers classrooms, a bookstore, computer labs, tutoring, financial aid employees and other resources for students in general study programs. The campus also offers an occupational therapy assistant degree program.
Reynolds obtained her teaching degree through a Crowder partnership with Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
Thousands of students have used the campus and its facilities since its opening. The highest number of students attending classes at the campus was 1,044 in 2014. Because of an increased number of students taking classes either online or at its Neosho, Joplin, Cassville, Nevada or Pineville locations, the college does not have a number of graduates exclusive to the campus.
During Thursday's event, Ron Lankford, a member of the college's foundation board and former superintendent of the Webb City School District, said the opening of the Webb City campus was not the typical modus operandi for such technical schools. In the '80s and '90s, school districts were more inclined to work within taxing jurisdictions.
Crowder was established to serve students in the Neosho, Seneca, Diamond and McDonald County school districts.
"In the '90s, there was a change in thinking about how we don't need more colleges, but we need bigger service areas," Lankford said.
Lankford said the college, initially established on Main Street, was able to acquire an old armory building on Ellis Street. That building is still in use by the college and was where people gathered for Thursday's event. It was purchased with the support of Larry and Virginia Hickey, the namesake donors for the building.
Mark Fitch, director of the Webb City center, said a new building was opened in 2014.
The campus was a great help to Reynolds, she said. Her family appreciated the college's lower cost per credit hour. And when her father died before she could graduate, she valued the support offered by the campus community.
"I was able to complete my degree after the death of my father," Reynolds said. "I never felt alone as I pursued a degree in teaching."
Katricia Pierson, president of the college, said that the Webb City campus is an outstanding manifestation of the college's mission to serve its students. The college next week will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
"We are building stronger communities one person at a time," Pierson said. "We have produced phenomenal graduates who have transferred to finish their degrees or start careers. They end up successful people who come back, or never leave, and continue to serve their community."
