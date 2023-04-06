Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&