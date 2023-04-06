NEOSHO, Mo. — Amid the collection of Crowder College publications, Latonia Bailey and Wade Williams found pictures of their younger selves relatively quickly.
Bailey spotted her face in a group photo of members of the student newspaper staff during the late '80s. Williams easily located a large cutout of his likeness as part of marketing materials in 2003 — the Faces of Crowder campaign, he said.
"I had transferred to a school in Tennessee," he said. "On the way back from Tennessee, I saw my silhouette on a billboard between Springfield and Joplin. I was shocked."
Bailey and Williams were two of dozens of staff members, students and community members who on Thursday celebrated the college's 60th anniversary. Formally created April 2, 1963, the college held a week's worth of events and spirit days in recognition of the milestone.
Led by President Katricia Pierson, Thursday's final event featured a social, complete with birthday cake and brief talks from some of the college's alumni, including Jim Armstrong, a member of the college's first graduating class and now a member of its foundation.
"Crowder gave me an opportunity to go to school that I probably wouldn't have gotten otherwise," Armstrong said. "If it wasn't for Crowder, I think a lot of people feel like they don't know where they would be today."
Between Monday and Thursday, Keith Zoromski, associate vice president of academic affairs, led history walks across the campus, pointing out its history as Fort Crowder, an Army base. His tour Thursday started at a display of memorabilia outside the college's library, where he talked about how busy the fort was in advance of World War II but was virtually deserted in the late '50s.
A contingency of Newton and McDonald County residents led by James P. Tatum started a campaign to create a community college. That effort led to a change in state law in 1961 and then a local election to create the college's district and finance the acquisition of 600 acres at Fort Crowder.
During its first semester in the fall of 1964, 387 students were enrolled. The two-year institution now handles an average of 5,000 students across its yearly semesters, and operates branch campuses in Webb City, Joplin, Cassville, Nevada and Pineville.
According to the latest enrollment numbers for the spring semester, 3,466 students are enrolled in 33,274 credit hours — increases over the previous spring semester.
Zoromski's tour pointed out how the college has grown over the last 60 years, passing by notable landmarks such as the Rocketdyne mural and the quad, where drainage gutters and fire hydrants indicate where a street used to be. He also said that the college's story is not yet done.
"In spring of '22, more students in Missouri attended community colleges than universities," Zoromski said. "That means Crowder and others are poised to serve more students, so the story is how do we serve those students. It means our mission of creating a service-literate learning community is timeless."
Andy Wood, president of the college's board of trustees, is also a graduate of Crowder. He said that the college's emphasis on servant leadership, a philosophy based on being a servant before being a leader, has been alive and well within its graduates.
Focusing on that mission will help the college reach its next milestones, he said, as well as ensuring that college staff members treat their students with attention and care. That will be a challenge, Wood said, with reduced budget allocations coming from federal and state sources.
"I think we need to continue to be different, in that we should have a caring attitude for our students," Wood said. "I don't think you see that at other institutions. We have heard over and over again from students that their next school doesn't have a family atmosphere like we do here."
