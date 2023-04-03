NEOSHO, Mo. — Andrew Nwanne has been named vice president of academic affairs at Crowder College, effective June 16, the college announced Monday.
Nwanne was one of three finalists who interviewed for the position on campus with various employee groups. His experience with community colleges and the Higher Learning Commission should bring a wealth of knowledge to the college, officials said in the announcement.
“We are thrilled Dr. Nwanne is joining the Crowder College family,” Crowder President Katricia Pierson said in a statement. “His breadth of knowledge and depth of experience at community colleges will be an asset to Crowder. We look forward to the advancements we know will come with his leadership of academic affairs.”
Nwanne will succeed Chett Daniel, who will transition to the position of associate vice president of workforce and innovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.