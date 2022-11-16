NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is among the institutions observing the 85th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week.
Crowder has partnered with local business and industry to bring apprenticeship opportunities to the workforce ever since it partnered with Branco Enterprises Inc. in 2015. Now recognized as a registered apprenticeship program sponsor by the U.S. Department of Labor, the college also has added an electrical apprenticeship with Bill’s Electric Inc., a truck driver apprenticeship with Certified Express Inc. and a certified medical assistant apprenticeship with Freeman Health System.
The college has also partnered with Cooper Gear to provide classroom training in drafting.
More than 1,000 occupations are recognized as apprenticeship programs with the Department of Labor. Currently, Missouri ranks third in the nation for new apprentices and fourth for completions.
