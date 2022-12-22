NEOSHO, Mo. — The adult education and literacy program at Crowder College seeks volunteer tutors for its classes in Aurora, Monett and Mount Vernon.
The program provides instruction for high school equivalency test preparation, basic skills review, college and career transitions and other needed services. Students must be 17 or older to attend.
Program officials are looking for individuals to serve as one-on-one tutors for students who have low literacy skills. Low-skilled adults are two times more likely to be unemployed, three times more likely to live in poverty, four times more likely to be in poor health, and eight times more likely to be incarcerated than their educated counterparts, according to data provided by the program.
Tutors would have access to the program curriculum, including the "Laubach Way to Reading" series. The college can provide supplemental training as well.
Aurora classes will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the old armory, 409 W. Locust St.
Mount Vernon classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Mount Vernon Arts & Recreation Center at 822 W. Mount Vernon Blvd.
Monett classes will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Life 360 Resource Center at 801 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tutors will not be required to attend both days of class each week, although they are welcome to do so. They may be scheduled for tutoring services for one to two hours per week if that is the amount of time they have available.
Tutors must complete a background check by Crowder College.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer tutor, contact Marti Jones, the Barry-Lawrence County lead instructor, at 417-413-1621 or MartiJones@crowder.edu; or director Juli DeNisco at 417-455-5545 or JuliDeNisco@crowder.edu.
The college will be closed through Jan. 2 for the holidays.
