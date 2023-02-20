PARSONS, Kan. — The Labette Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from current and prospective students and high school seniors for the 2023-24 academic year.
Students must apply by March 1 for consideration. The online application is available at labette.edu/financialaid/scholarships.html.
There are a variety of institutional scholarships available:
• Academic scholarships are based on college or high school GPA. High school students may apply for the scholarship to be used for the upcoming academic year following high school graduation, with renewal pending on grade performance and availability of funds.
• Labette County resident scholarships can provide tuition for up to 16 credit hours per semester.
• Cardinal academic scholarships can provide tuition for up to 16 credit hours per semester to incoming in-state high school students with a high school GPA of 3.0 who live outside of Labette County.
• Cardinal pathway scholarships can provide tuition for up to 16 credit hours per semester to incoming high school students with a high school GPA of 3.5 who reside in bordering states.
Another scholarship opportunity is provided through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas. The M.L. (Lee) & Noretta Caldwell Scholarship is for students studying business, science, technology or teaching. Access this application at southeastkansas.org/news/blog/sek-scholarships-2023/. The deadline to apply is March 31.
Details: labette.edu.
