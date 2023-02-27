A weather event called a derecho swept overnight Sunday across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas from the panhandle of Texas through to Southwest Missouri, bringing damaging winds and rain to the Joplin area.
At its peak in western Oklahoma and Texas the storm packed winds of up to 110 mph. By the time it crossed into Missouri, it had weakened significantly, but it still packed gusts of about 54 mph early Monday at the Joplin Regional Airport.
“That’s what it’s looking like right now, a derecho, which is a line of thunderstorms that produce strong winds over a pretty significant distance,” said Justin Titus, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Springfield. “The storm structure was a little better over the west Texas region and in Oklahoma, so by the time it moved into our area it wasn’t producing those high-end winds.
“They were seeing winds of over 100 miles per hour with some decent-sized tornadoes, but by the time it got over here, it was more in the nighttime. There was less heat from the ground fueling these storms, and that’s what caused it to slowly dwindle as it moved east.”
Residents of Jasper County spent part of Monday picking up limbs and debris as well as searching for trampolines and other outdoor furniture swept away by the gusts.
Some power outages were reported across the area, but they generally lasted only a short time.
“I woke up in the middle of the night to some outages and saw that it was just some blown fuses, and it was not a huge deal,” said Meagan Milliken, customer relations manager at Carthage Water & Electric Plant. “I was expecting it to be broken poles, but we just had several limbs on lines. There was a tree down on the fence at one of our wells. We did have one broken pole that was behind a business on Grand Avenue. Some meters were pulled from homes because of a tree falling down, things like that, and some feeders that opened and closed throughout the night, but pretty minor things.”
The city of Joplin said it will open up its tree-limb drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for Joplin residents cleaning up from the storm.
The drop-off site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., less than a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Avenue.
Kelly Price, a spokesperson for Liberty Utilities in Joplin, said company workers responded to more than 100 outages related to Monday's storm, affecting about 5,300 people.
In addition, Liberty crews responded to 37 reports of utility poles being knocked down and 55 cases of wires down.
All power to customers was restored by Monday afternoon.
Garrett Tuggle, Carthage Street Department employee, was working with a crew late Monday morning to remove a fallen cedar tree from the road at College Street near Pearl Street.
Tuggle said he and his co-workers were out around 1:30 a.m. cleaning up the streets even as the storm continued to howl around them.
“We saw trees down all over the place, brush all over the road,” Tuggle said. “We had a couple of trees on cars and stuff like that. It was mainly the southeast part of town that got it, more in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Fairview Avenue down to River Street. We’ve cleaned up five or six trees out of streets and a couple out of some alleys.”
Titus said the storm was a good practice session for area residents in advance of Southwest Missouri’s severe storm season.
He said March 6-10 will be Severe Weather Awareness Week in Missouri and Kansas, with reminders each day of the kinds of severe weather that can strike the area.
“If you had a storm move through your area and were under a warning, and all of Jasper County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at some point Monday morning, if that didn’t wake you up in the middle of the night, now is the time to find something that will,” Titus said. “A NOAA weather radio or apps or both. Normally you want to have more than one way to receive a warning because if these were tornado producing storms or severe storms like they had in western Oklahoma with 100 mile-per-hour-plus winds, you would have needed to be awake overnight. So if you didn’t get waken up by your phone or a weather radio, now is the time to implement something for the future.”
