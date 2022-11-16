Construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary School continues to be on track for completion in less than a month, the Joplin Board of Education was told Tuesday.
The school is about 92% finished, with the completion date still scheduled for Dec. 16, said Aaron Hight, senior project manager with Crossland Construction Co. Dover Hill teachers and staff expect to begin moving in Dec. 10, he said.
“We are at the finish line,” he told the board.
Work currently in progress includes landscaping and the planting of trees and installation of sod, Hight said. That work has been challenged by recent weather changes, from hot and dry to cold and wet.
“Obviously, it’s kind of hard to landscape when it’s wet out there, but we’re battling through it,” he said.
Panels also are going up on the exterior canopy, and punch-list work — a final check of items to be finished — will continue through November and into early December for the exterior, the roof, the commons and kitchen areas, and the outdoor areas, Hight said. Inside, the school is popping with color; hallways and classrooms have been painted in bright orange, yellow, blue, red and other colors.
Hight said a temporary occupancy permit has been issued for Dover Hill, with the final permit expected in early December.
The school, which is being paid for through a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020, will house students and staff from Columbia and West Central schools, two of the oldest buildings in the Joplin School District. Classes will begin there when the district resumes classes in January after the holiday break.
“We’re getting close,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Several of us have been in the building several times in the last several days, and there are changes every time you go.”
